The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Investigation finds IDF did not deliberately falsify Haredi draft numbers

The head of IDF's Manpower Directorate took full responsibility for the controversy, and will receive a formal reprimand.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
FEBRUARY 20, 2020 17:24
Ultra-orthodox in the IDF: A Nahal Haredi swearing-in ceremony (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Ultra-orthodox in the IDF: A Nahal Haredi swearing-in ceremony
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Israeli military did not deliberately falsify enlistment figures for the ultra-Orthodox, but rather there was a “serious systematic command failure” regarding how the law and the IDF define who is considered to be haredi, an investigation into the controversy has found.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, who received the report along with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett earlier this week, called the controversy “severe.”
The dispute surrounding the years-long inflation of haredi draft numbers was first exposed by Kan’s Carmela Menashe in December. According to the report, the IDF had published false figures, sometimes doubling or tripling the actual figures, making it seem as though the military was reaching the quotas set by law.
The report into how and why the numbers of ultra-Orthodox soldiers were inflated was compiled by committee head Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Roni Numa, as well as Brig.-Gen. Rami Ben Ephraim, Rabbanit Malka Piotrkowski and Mr. Yehuda Gold.
The team told reporters on Thursday that they thoroughly examined the process of how the figures were collected, who was counted as ultra-Orthodox, how the figures were counted and whether or not there was any oversight of the process.
Over the two and a half months of the investigation, numerous meetings were held with dozens of IDF and defense officials as well as officials from the government, media, civil society, rabbis and other public figures.
While “there was a feeling of falsifying the numbers, it was not intentionally done by the military. There was no lying and no fabrication of numbers,” Numa stressed to reporters, adding that one of the major problems lies with the interpretation of the law of who is recognized as haredi.
The team stated that the military included both people who studied for two or more years in a school identified as haredi and those who were deemed to live a “haredi lifestyle” as being ultra-Orthodox for the purposes of their calculations.
But, while the original numbers of ultra-Orthodox enlisting in the IDF over the years showed a steady if slow increase in the number of ultra-Orthodox men enlisting every year, the investigation into the controversy found that there was no increase in Haredi soldiers and that none of the target figures were met.
According to the investigation, there were no more than 2,000 Haredi men serving in the IDF between 2011-2018.
In 2011, for example, the IDF reported that 1,200 haredi men were drafted when in fact only 600 enlisted. Six years later, in 2017, the military stated that 3,070 haredi men were drafted when in fact only 1,374 enlisted. The next year saw 1,988 Haredi men drafted into the IDF.
“The data was compiled by professional bodies in the Manpower Directorate by an interpretation which deliberately and systemically exceeded the law,” read the report, adding that there were also miscalculations in the numbers which “were a result of serious professional negligence.”
While officers even admitted to the investigating team that they “deliberately skewed the data to meet recruiting goals,” The report, however, did not find that the numbers were not biased due to political pressure or financial motivations.
Reforms passed in the Knesset in 2014 which aimed to gradually increase ultra-Orthodox recruitment has been met with stiff opposition from many in that religious community which has historically been exempt from military service, and there have been regular demonstrations against the draft. 
According to the report, the definition of who is considered Haredi has changed over the years, and despite the 2014 reforms, people who did not meet all the criteria under law were still counted as ultra-Orthodox within the framework of the military.
While at the end of the day the army had to count the numbers as per the law, even if there is a dilemma as to who is considered Haredi or not, “it is not acceptable that there are such gaps in the numbers,” Numa said.
The military said that the discrepancies regarding Haredi draft figures were first identified by military officials in April 2019 who were working on draft figures for 2018 and were concerned that there was a mistake in the number of recruits in comparison to the previous year.
These discrepancies were reported to Brig.-Gen. Eran Shani, who heads the IDF Personnel Directorate's Human Resource Planning and Management Division who ordered a re-examination of the data. Several months later and following a number of meetings to obtain the correct data, the discrepancies were reported to the Head of the IDF’s Manpower Directorate Maj.-Gen. Moti Almoz.
The military said the issue was reported to Kochavi on October 25, 2019, who ordered that a written report be given to the political echelon, “however, even before the report was given to the political echelon, several articles were published in the media, including allegations of falsification of data.”
According to IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman, the military decided to go public with the controversy before they understood how the miscalculations occurred because they understood the severity of it.
Following the investigation, the committee issued a series of recommendations regarding how Ultra-Orthodox conscripts are counted, including clarifying the law as who is considered Haredi, establish a set procedure to count the figures, better communication between the Education Ministry, create oversight mechanisms as well as a digital database of all Haredi students, an inter ministry committee to oversee the entire process.
The team also recommended that the military pause counting the numbers of ultra-Orthodox recruits until the process is updated.
All the recommendations were accepted by Kochavi, who ordered that they be immediately implemented.
In addition, the team presented systemic policy recommendations, including clarifying the legal definition of "ultra-Orthodox" and the need to formulate a national strategy regarding the drafting of the ultra-Orthodox. 
Following the investigation, the head of the IDF’s Manpower Directorate Maj.-Gen. Moti Almoz took full responsibility for the incident and will receive a formal reprimand, Brig.-Gen. Eran Shani, who heads the IDF Personnel Directorate's Human Resource Planning and Management Division will also be reprimanded. Several other officers, who despite identifying red flags in the counting of the numbers, will also receive formal censures by Kochavi.
“The IDF works fully transparently in publishing the findings of the investigation to all relevant parties and to the public,” the military said in a statement, adding that the incident will be studied and that the lessons learned from it “will be implemented at all levels.”
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


Tags Haredi IDF soldiers
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ahead of Israel's third elections, both sides exclude Arabs By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
2 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 Israeli invented 'CoughSync' machine to treat coronavirus in China
Dr. Eliezer Be’eri shown treating infant with CoughSync
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by