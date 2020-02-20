Investigation finds IDF did not deliberately falsify Haredi draft numbers

The Israeli military did not deliberately falsify enlistment figures for the ultra-Orthodox, but rather there was a “serious systematic command failure” regarding how the law and the IDF define who is considered to be haredi, an investigation into the controversy has found.IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, who received the report along with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett earlier this week, called the controversy “severe.” The dispute surrounding the years-long inflation of haredi draft numbers was first exposed by Kan’s Carmela Menashe in December. According to the report, the IDF had published false figures, sometimes doubling or tripling the actual figures, making it seem as though the military was reaching the quotas set by law.The report into how and why the numbers of ultra-Orthodox soldiers were inflated was compiled by committee head Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Roni Numa, as well as Brig.-Gen. Rami Ben Ephraim, Rabbanit Malka Piotrkowski and Mr. Yehuda Gold.The team told reporters on Thursday that they thoroughly examined the process of how the figures were collected, who was counted as ultra-Orthodox, how the figures were counted and whether or not there was any oversight of the process.Over the two and a half months of the investigation, numerous meetings were held with dozens of IDF and defense officials as well as officials from the government, media, civil society, rabbis and other public figures.While “there was a feeling of falsifying the numbers, it was not intentionally done by the military. There was no lying and no fabrication of numbers,” Numa stressed to reporters, adding that one of the major problems lies with the interpretation of the law of who is recognized as haredi.The team stated that the military included both people who studied for two or more years in a school identified as haredi and those who were deemed to live a “haredi lifestyle” as being ultra-Orthodox for the purposes of their calculations. But, while the original numbers of ultra-Orthodox enlisting in the IDF over the years showed a steady if slow increase in the number of ultra-Orthodox men enlisting every year, the investigation into the controversy found that there was no increase in Haredi soldiers and that none of the target figures were met.According to the investigation, there were no more than 2,000 Haredi men serving in the IDF between 2011-2018.In 2011, for example, the IDF reported that 1,200 haredi men were drafted when in fact only 600 enlisted. Six years later, in 2017, the military stated that 3,070 haredi men were drafted when in fact only 1,374 enlisted. The next year saw 1,988 Haredi men drafted into the IDF.“The data was compiled by professional bodies in the Manpower Directorate by an interpretation which deliberately and systemically exceeded the law,” read the report, adding that there were also miscalculations in the numbers which “were a result of serious professional negligence.”While officers even admitted to the investigating team that they “deliberately skewed the data to meet recruiting goals,” The report, however, did not find that the numbers were not biased due to political pressure or financial motivations. Reforms passed in the Knesset in 2014 which aimed to gradually increase ultra-Orthodox recruitment has been met with stiff opposition from many in that religious community which has historically been exempt from military service, and there have been regular demonstrations against the draft. According to the report, the definition of who is considered Haredi has changed over the years, and despite the 2014 reforms, people who did not meet all the criteria under law were still counted as ultra-Orthodox within the framework of the military.While at the end of the day the army had to count the numbers as per the law, even if there is a dilemma as to who is considered Haredi or not, “it is not acceptable that there are such gaps in the numbers,” Numa said.The military said that the discrepancies regarding Haredi draft figures were first identified by military officials in April 2019 who were working on draft figures for 2018 and were concerned that there was a mistake in the number of recruits in comparison to the previous year.These discrepancies were reported to Brig.-Gen. Eran Shani, who heads the IDF Personnel Directorate's Human Resource Planning and Management Division who ordered a re-examination of the data. Several months later and following a number of meetings to obtain the correct data, the discrepancies were reported to the Head of the IDF’s Manpower Directorate Maj.-Gen. Moti Almoz.The military said the issue was reported to Kochavi on October 25, 2019, who ordered that a written report be given to the political echelon, “however, even before the report was given to the political echelon, several articles were published in the media, including allegations of falsification of data.”According to IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman, the military decided to go public with the controversy before they understood how the miscalculations occurred because they understood the severity of it.Following the investigation, the committee issued a series of recommendations regarding how Ultra-Orthodox conscripts are counted, including clarifying the law as who is considered Haredi, establish a set procedure to count the figures, better communication between the Education Ministry, create oversight mechanisms as well as a digital database of all Haredi students, an inter ministry committee to oversee the entire process.The team also recommended that the military pause counting the numbers of ultra-Orthodox recruits until the process is updated.All the recommendations were accepted by Kochavi, who ordered that they be immediately implemented.In addition, the team presented systemic policy recommendations, including clarifying the legal definition of "ultra-Orthodox" and the need to formulate a national strategy regarding the drafting of the ultra-Orthodox. Following the investigation, the head of the IDF’s Manpower Directorate Maj.-Gen. Moti Almoz took full responsibility for the incident and will receive a formal reprimand, Brig.-Gen. Eran Shani, who heads the IDF Personnel Directorate's Human Resource Planning and Management Division will also be reprimanded. Several other officers, who despite identifying red flags in the counting of the numbers, will also receive formal censures by Kochavi.“The IDF works fully transparently in publishing the findings of the investigation to all relevant parties and to the public,” the military said in a statement, adding that the incident will be studied and that the lessons learned from it “will be implemented at all levels.”Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.