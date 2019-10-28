Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

It looks like Starbucks and Shake Shack may be venturing to Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 28, 2019 05:00
Is the pumpkin spice latte making its way to Israel?

 The US-based restaurants Starbucks and Shake Shack may be bringing themselves to Israel according to Channel 7. 

Harel Wiesel, the owner of the Fox Group, is in talks to establish a partnership with Yoram and Ari Yerzin - both who own multiple successful restaurants. 

Starbucks was sold in Israel from 2001-2003 but the coffee chain never caught on with Israeli public.

“This time Starbucks may succeed in Israel after changing its image in recent years, upgrading its types of coffee and expanding its range of baked goods and food, and the increase in the number of tourists coming to Israel who are used to the chain adds to its attractiveness,” according to Israel’s Channel 7.

Shake Shack - the fast food chain from New York - sells hamburgs, fries, hot dogs and milkshakes across 12 countries. 

Neither restaurant is kosher and no word if they'll have kosher options here, in Israel. 


