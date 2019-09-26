Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israel breaks record of incoming tourists in the Jewish year 5779

The numbers published include an estimate of an additional 24 thousand tourists who are still expected to arrive during the last couple of weeks of the year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 26, 2019 11:28
1 minute read.
An orthodox Jew takes pictures of tourists at the Western Wall

An orthodox Jew takes pictures of tourists at the Western Wall. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Tourism Ministry published ahead of the beginning of the new Jewish year the data on the amount of tourists who have visited Israel in the year 5779, showing that a record of 4.6 million people visited the country.

The record constitutes an 18% increase since the previous year, from 3.9 million to 4.6 million tourists with a revenue of NIS 22.4 billion this year, as opposed to NIS 19 billion last year.

The numbers published include an estimate of an additional 24,000 tourists who are still expected to arrive during the last couple of weeks of the year.

"This is the third year we are breaking the all-time record in tourism," Minister of Tourism and Aliyah and Integration Yariv Levin explained. "The impressive increase is a direct result of strenuous work and revolutionary change made by the Ministry, with an emphasis on expanding accommodation options in the country and lowering holiday prices.

"We conclude another year of record-breaking tourism in Israel. The momentum in the tourism industry creates opportunities and we are happy about the trend in the number of entrepreneurs who see tourism as an economic growth engine and investors in Israel," Tourism Ministry CEO Amir Levy said.

The data published also shows that the tourists who visited Israel spent no less than seven days on average while visiting, with the month of Tishrei, the month of the Jewish holidays, leading with tourists visiting for a record of 11 days on average.


Related Content

September 26, 2019
Israel’s standout fall getaways

By SHARON FEIEREISEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings