Israel breaks record of incoming tourists in the Jewish year 5779

Tourism Ministry published ahead of the beginning of the new Jewish year the data on the amount of tourists who have visited Israel in the year 5779, showing that a record of 4.6 million people visited the country.



The record constitutes an 18% increase since the previous year, from 3.9 million to 4.6 million tourists with a revenue of NIS 22.4 billion this year, as opposed to NIS 19 billion last year.

The numbers published include an estimate of an additional 24,000 tourists who are still expected to arrive during the last couple of weeks of the year."This is the third year we are breaking the all-time record in tourism," Minister of Tourism and Aliyah and Integration Yariv Levin explained. "The impressive increase is a direct result of strenuous work and revolutionary change made by the Ministry, with an emphasis on expanding accommodation options in the country and lowering holiday prices."We conclude another year of record-breaking tourism in Israel. The momentum in the tourism industry creates opportunities and we are happy about the trend in the number of entrepreneurs who see tourism as an economic growth engine and investors in Israel," Tourism Ministry CEO Amir Levy said.The data published also shows that the tourists who visited Israel spent no less than seven days on average while visiting, with the month of Tishrei, the month of the Jewish holidays, leading with tourists visiting for a record of 11 days on average.

