Israel reports first coronavirus case of 'unknown' origin

The infected person was not in quarantine because he did not know that he was sick, meaning that he could have infected many others without realizing. The 29th case is from the center of the country.

The fact that the source of infection is unknown makes connecting and keeping track of cases and preventing new infections much more difficult.

Sunday also marked the first day with 14 new cases within one day, and the numbers are only expected to rise.

A Health Ministry official told Walla! news on Friday that health officials should focus more on the spread within Israel and less on quarantine and the spread coming from other countries.

"We cannot be prisoners to the concept of the political echelon that responds to those entering from outside the country. The virus is here in Israel. We need to identify cases of transfer and to take extreme measures in order to prevent the spread," said Professor Hagai Levin, chairman of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians, to Walla!.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the country is considering requiring a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travelers entering the country.



Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.