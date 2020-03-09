The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel reports first coronavirus case of 'unknown' origin

The infected person was not in quarantine because he did not know that he was sick, meaning that he could have infected many others without realizing. The 29th case is from the center of the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 9, 2020 08:23
A paramedic wearing a protective suit stands near a special polling station set up by Israel's election committee so Israelis under home-quarantine, such as those who have recently travelled back to Israel from coronavirus hot spots, can vote in Israel's national election, in Ashkelon, Israel March (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A paramedic wearing a protective suit stands near a special polling station set up by Israel's election committee so Israelis under home-quarantine, such as those who have recently travelled back to Israel from coronavirus hot spots, can vote in Israel's national election, in Ashkelon, Israel March
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Israel's 29th case of the novel coronavirus became the country's first reported case with an "unknown" origin on Sunday.
The infected person was not in quarantine because he did not know that he was sick, meaning that he could have infected many others without realizing. The 29th case is from the center of the country. 
The fact that the source of infection is unknown makes connecting and keeping track of cases and preventing new infections much more difficult.
Sunday also marked the first day with 14 new cases within one day, and the numbers are only expected to rise.
A Health Ministry official told Walla! news on Friday that health officials should focus more on the spread within Israel and less on quarantine and the spread coming from other countries.
"We cannot be prisoners to the concept of the political echelon that responds to those entering from outside the country. The virus is here in Israel. We need to identify cases of transfer and to take extreme measures in order to prevent the spread," said Professor Hagai Levin, chairman of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians, to Walla!.
Levin added that the health system needs manpower, funds and labs, and stressed that there should be less of a focus on border closings and quarantine. "It is very rational to cancel the quarantine on some countries. The quarantine was right in its time," said Levin.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the country is considering requiring a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travelers entering the country.
“We estimate that the number will reach thousands, possibly even tens of thousands of patients,” Health Ministry director-general Prof. Itamar Grotto said in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 on Sunday. “Unfortunately, the situation is unpreventable. Many of these patients will need to go to the hospital.”

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Health Ministry coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Unity needed in Israel after the third elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will coronavirus bring Netanyahu and Gantz together? By YAAKOV KATZ
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu getting defectors is 'worst of all evils' By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus and Israeli electoral ills By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel considers placing some Americans under coronavirus quarantine
A health worker checks the temperature of a traveller as part of the coronavirus screening procedure at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana January 30, 2020.
2 70,000 quarantined as 17th coronavirus patient discovered
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
5 Iranian official involved in US hostage crisis dies of coronavirus
Iranian official involved in US embassy hostage crisis dies of coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by