Israel to establish commission of inquiry into flash flood that killed 10

Israeli rescue service personnel operate near the site where 10 Israeli youths were swept away by a flash flood south of the Dead Sea on April 26.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The government will establish a commission of inquiry into last April's Nahal Tzafit disaster, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday, nearly nine months after 10 teenagers from the Bnei Tzion Academy were killed in a flash flood.
"Sometimes tragedies happen, as you know, as happened," Netanyahu said during a visit with pre-military academy students near the Gaza border. "I met with the parents. They asked me to set up an commission of inquiry into the failures in order to ensure somthing like this will never happen again. I intend to update them as soon as the police inquiry is completed. We will set up a government commission of inquiry to ensure that preparatory work carries on for generations."
Ten teenagers, nine girls and a boy from the pre-military Bnei Tzion Academy, were killed after they were carried off by a surge in the Nachal Tzafit west of the southern part of the Dead Sea amid intense storms. The students of the Tel Aviv academy were hiking on a field trip at the time of their deaths.
Three teams of the IDF’s elite 669 Search and Rescue Unit, aided by their three Yasur and two Yanshuf helicopters, searched for the missing during an intense search in April. In addition, teams from the IDF’s Oketz canine unit and Yahalom joint special-combat engineering unit took part in the search.
Subsequent inquires into the disaster
were deemed a "cover-up" by parents of the children after the Education Ministry announced an inquiry into the event.
Yuval Kahan, principal of the Bnei Zion pre-military academy, announced his resignation a week after the deaths of his students. He and a counselor of the program were both recommended for crimes by the police. Kahan was recommended to be indicted of negligent homicide, while the counselor was recommended for manslaughter.
Ella Or, Yael Sadan, Maayan Barhum, Tzur Alfi, Shani Shamir, Romi Cohen, Adam Levy, Gali Balali, Ilan Bar Shalom and Adi Ranen lost their lives in the hike south of the Dead Sea.
Netanyahu's visit on Thursday was with students at a program named for his brother, Yoni.Tamara Zieve and Cassandra Gomes-Hochberg contributed to this report.
