Amid rising tension with Iran, Israel to join largest int'l navy exercise

Taking place off of the coast of Hawaii, 26 nations will participate in the US-led Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) from June 27 to August 2nd.

June 3, 2018 13:03
Israeli navy exercises. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

In face of rising tensions with Iran, Israel will participate - for the first time - in the biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) multinational naval exercise led by the US 3rd fleet off of the coast of Hawaii and Southern California later this month.

RIMPAC, the world’s largest international maritime exercise, will be be held from June 27 to August 2nd and will see the participation of 26 nations, 47 surface ships, five submarines, 18 national land forces, and more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel. 

With the theme of RIMPAC 2018 being “Capable Adaptive Partners,” the drill will work to increase multi-national cooperation and trust as well as enhance interoperability of troops.

Israel will be joining other first-time participants Brazil, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

Other countries participating in RIMPAC 2018 are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, South Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Tonga and the United Kingdom.

China was uninvited from participating due to its ongoing militarization of the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

According to the US Navy, RIMPAC will focus on a wide range of capabilities “critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans” with drills ranging from disaster relief to counter-piracy, mine clearance operations, air defense exercises to complex maritime warfare.

The combined live field training exercise will included tactical level and limited operational level training ranging from disaster relief and maritime security operations.  According to local press, the drill will have realistic training with the live firing of Long Range Antiship Missiles (LRASM) by the US Air Force, surface to ship missiles by the Japanese and US Army units as well as amphibious operations, and anti-submarine drills.

While Israel’s Navy is relatively small compared to other IDF corps it has a significant amount of territory to protect since the expansion of the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) from 40 miles to 150 miles four years ago.

Israel regularly participates in naval exercises with the United States such as the trilateral Noble Dina exercise between the US, Israeli and Greek navies as well as a joint IDF Special Forces and US Marines military exercise in the Negev Desert dubbed ‘Noble Shirley,’ which involved special units from the Israeli Air Force, Navy and ground forces.

Israeli Navy’s Salvage and Underwater Missions Unit also held a wide-ranging two-week drill in Haifa dubbed "Noble Melinda" with its counterparts from the US and France where the three navies drilled on scenarios involving naval mines, underwater demolitions and sea-based terror attacks.


