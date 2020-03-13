Israel to restrict movement, work, as coronavirus crisis continues

Israel is expected to impose further restrictions and regulations on the public, limiting movement and employment as the coronavirus crisis continues, N12 reported Friday evening.





According to N12, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is expected to restrict public transportation and employment. Israel is also expected to declare a state-wide shutdown of all educational facilities, including preschools.





The National Security Council held discussions on Friday, examining further restrictions. According to N12, the next expected steps of the government are a massive raise of COVID-19 tests, as well as transforming hotels into facilities that will hold patients in satisfactory condition.





Some of the further steps reportedly explored by the National Security Council include mass layoffs and remote employment, as well as the release "mild criminals" and limitations on the number of visitors at malls and commercial centers.





Israel is also expected to impose movement restrictions on Palestinian workers from the West Bank all the while recruiting workers for vital services and industries. Infectious diseases specialist from the Sheba Medical Center Professor Eyal Leshem told N12 that harsher regulations may help fight the disease.





"Curfews are something that needs to be used," Lehsem told N12, explaining that a two-week state-wide "Italian-style" closure may help Israel prevent an outbreak. Earlier on Friday, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced that three facilities will be set up in Israel's North, Center and South to hold those in quarantine.





According to N12, since COVID-19 first broke out in the country, more than 200 thousand Israelis have entered quarantine. As the official number of those infected does not come close to that in Italy, Health Ministry Director Moshe Bar Siman Tov has said recently that the actual number of Israelis infected with COVID-19 is likely to be higher than the number of patients.





As of Friday night, Israel has three coronavirus patients in critical condition. Thousands of medical personnel have entered quarantine in the past several days. According to the World Health Organization, as China reports a decrease in new cases, the Epicenter of the outbreak has moved to Europe, that – with Israel included in the organization's statistics – has more COVID-19 cases than the rest of the world combined, excluding China.



