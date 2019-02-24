Israeli MK Amir Peretz re-elected vice president of international body

Amir Peretz.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean re-elected Labor Knesset member Amir Peretz as its vice president at the 13th Plenary Session in Belgrade, Serbia, over the weekend.
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean is the principal forum where the national parliaments of the Euro-Mediterranean region deliberate to reach strategic objectives toward the creation of the best political, social, economic and cultural environment and conditions for the citizens of its member states. H.E. Hon Pedro Roque of Portugal is PAM's president.
The organization decided to give awards to Peretz and former Kadima MK Majallie Whbee for their work in PAM. An award was presented posthumously to Israeli author Amos Oz.
"This is an important moment in strengthening Israel's international stature in general and that of the Knesset in particular," Peretz said. "This is an opportunity to advance the countries of the region economically, including Arab countries."
Peretz called for the organization to help improve ties between Israelis and Palestinians.
PAM includes Algeria, Egypt, France, Greece, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Syria, Tunisia and Turkey.
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein praised Peretz for his achievement and expressed hope that such achievements will help make countries around the world less hostile to Israel.
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein praised Peretz for his achievement and expressed hope that such achievements will help make countries around the world less hostile to Israel.