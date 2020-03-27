The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Latet, IDF, launch initiative to take care of elderly during coronavirus

"We have a more urgent national mission to help seniors in need of food and hygienic products so that they stay home," said Latet CEO and Executive Director.

By DEBORAH DAHAN  
MARCH 27, 2020 09:53
Latet, IFCJ, and Others Join Ranks with IDF in Battle Against Coronavirus (photo credit: IFCJ - PR OF LATET)
Latet, IFCJ, and Others Join Ranks with IDF in Battle Against Coronavirus
(photo credit: IFCJ - PR OF LATET)
Earlier this week, the Israeli Defense Forces and the Defense Ministry announced that they would be responsible for taking care of the elderly in Israel during the coronavirus crisis, and ensure they have access to essential food, medicine, hygiene products and other basic necessities. But the IDF won't be alone for its “Guards of Gold” operation: several large groups of Israeli civil society announced they would also be collaborating. 
The Latet organization, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship), some of the largest foundations in Israel (Rashi, Ted Arison, Azrieli and Adelis), as well as leading companies in the business sector (Bank Hapoalim, Bank Leumi, The Strauss Group, Osem, Tnuva and Hogla-Kimberly) will take part in this joint initiative and operation.
With the help of the Home Front Command Brigade led by Major General Tamir Yadai and Chief of Staff Michel Yanko, the IDF’s Combat Equipment and Spare Parts Center in Tzrifin will serve as a base for operations in this effort. 50 soldiers will prepare thousands of emergency aid packages that will then be distributed to elderly across the country. 
"While we all face a chaotic and ever-changing reality with the challenge of supporting disadvantaged populations while resources are very scarce, we have a more urgent national mission to help seniors in need of food and hygienic products so that they stay home. This will prevent their morbidity and assist with the primary goal of containing the coronavirus," said Latet CEO Gilles Darmon and Executive Director Eran Weintrob. 
"We are a team of 8 civilians, and in light of the restrictions placed on gatherings and movement we need many volunteers. We call on the Israeli public, for everyone who is able, to join in this effort," they urged.
"Israel is facing an emergency, and we are all committed to mobilizing and assisting the vulnerable populations in the country, which may collapse if we do not support them. The Fellowship is already working to raise support from millions of its supporters around the world. We have also established a $5 million emergency fund in the fight against the coronavirus to be used for helping tens of thousands of seniors and for purchasing respirators and life-saving equipment for hospitals," The Fellowship’s President Yael Eckstein said.
This program will last 90 days, or indefinitely until there is a comprehensive government response and containment of the coronavirus. 
A hotline and call center is available for inquiries.


Tags IDF elderly NGO Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo During the coronavirus crisis, just stay home By JPOST EDITORIAL
EDITOR’S NOTES: Where are the crisis agencies? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Crowning the butterfly effect By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert I am so proud of you, Lucy Aharish By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
3 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
4 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by