Israeli food-tech startup attracts $15 million for chickpea innovation

In Israel people love hummus, and what is hummus made out of? Chickpeas. So, it's only fitting for an Israeli tech company to revolutionize the chickpea protein, correct? Enter InnovoPro.InnovoPro, an Israeli food-tech innovator, became the first company in the world to market a 70% chickpea protein concentrate, which companies worldwide are able to use in dairy alternatives, meat analogues, sports nutrition, bakery, snacks, spreads and ice cream products. Their innovations have already been launched in the United States, Europe and Israel. InnovoPro's new chickpea innovation raised $15 million in B round funding, led by the Israeli venture capital fund Jerusalem Venture Partners, additional investors included Custos Privatstiftung, Wolfgang Leitner, CEO of Andritz AG a leading engineering solution company and CPT Capital, one of the premier global food tech investors in addition to some strategic financial investors. InnovoPro intends to use the new funding to increase production and form partnerships for business development and joint ventures."Foodtech innovation has the ability to create real impact on a global scale; impacting the planet, our eating habits and manufacturing processes. Innovopro’s super food solution is the next generation alternative protein the global industry has been looking for," JVP Founder and Chairman, Erel Margalit told The Jerusalem Post. Chickpeas, which naturally contain 20% percent of pure protein within their nutritional makeup, have been genetically enhanced by InnovoPro into a protein concentrate which will allow companies new choices for a clean-label, non-GMO and non-allergenic source of protein - as opposed to just soy and corn base byproducts - to incorporate into their brands, allowing for the development of a "broad range" of food products for a multitude of audiences.“The world needs new, innovative protein, alternatives to the milk and meat industry that exist today.” added Margalit. “Innovopro’s chickpea protein is a revolutionary product that plays essential role in the food industry’s response to creating the next wave of plant based protein- replacing protein from animals. CEO Tali Nechusthan and the international team have brought to life a globally scaling company, utilizing new technological innovations, alongside the partnerships forged with food manufacturers worldwide developing tasty, vegan, healthy products."Within in the past three years, InnovoPro has accepted awards such as the "Most Innovative Protein of the Year" at the Protein Summit in 2018, and “Most Innovative Startup in Israeli Food-Tech” in 2018. In 2019, InnovoPro earned a "Seal of Excellence" from the European Commission and is now a member of EIT Food, a European Knowledge and Innovation Community.“The growing demand for plant-based protein is setting new records with every year that goes by,” said CEO of InnovoPro Taly Nechushtan. “We believe that InnovoPro will lead the new alternative protein category and be the one to introduce products with added health and nutritional values to customers." "Since chickpeas are considered by consumers as a super food, our next generation of ingredients will not just be offering tasty and 'free from all' properties, but health properties as well."