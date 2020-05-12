The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli innovation in Silicon Valley taking a back seat to coronavirus

The only startups that seem to be weathering the current crisis are those that have products curtailed to combating the current coronavirus pandemic.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MAY 12, 2020 12:09
Silicon Valley (photo credit: FLICKR)
Silicon Valley
(photo credit: FLICKR)
The Israel Economic Mission to the West Coast (IEMWC), which operates out of the Silicon Valley in San Francisco, has seen a downtrend in innovation for Israeli start-ups following the economic crisis caused by the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, according to a report by CTech.
The IEMWC's main objective is to secure funding and venture capitalist (VC) partners for emerging Israeli start-ups, acting as a bridge connecting Israeli companies with the American technology market. Many of these Israeli innovators depend on the assistance of the IEMWC in order to survive the minefields of Silicon Valley, even in normal economic climates.
According to Head of the Economic and Trade mission to the West Coast Moran Zilbershtein, the only startups that seem to be weathering the current crisis are those that have products curtailed to combating the current coronavirus pandemic.
"There are companies that don't quite have a product that fits the current situation and they are facing many challenges," Zilbershtein told CTech. "The first challenge is recruiting new clients. That is something we are hearing from everyone. They all talk of the physical distance being a challenge and that video meetings are no substitute for a physical meeting, certainly when trying to close a deal. Even deals that were already in the works are being held up. A second challenge for many startups is trying to raise money. Many VCs are being more cautious and are taking more time than before to sign deals. Startups have also seen their valuation suffer a blow. This is a real trend."
While companies who provide innovative solutions for the coronavirus pandemic have a better chance of survival, they have now been thrusted into a situation where they are being challenged and expected to make the most out of the current window of opportunity that opened up with the onset of the outbreak.
"They are really apprehensive about us connecting them to as many companies as possible before the window closes, but we try and tell them that things aren't going to return to the way they previously were. In these types of situations, we are trying to ensure we don't come off as insensitive when trying to connect them with local companies," Zilbershtein noted. "We'll make sure they have a working product and other clients before connecting them with American companies so that it doesn't seem like we are trying to take advantage of the situation and the difficulties here to promote our technologies."
However, many VCs are in survival mode at the moment, not to be bothered with listening to pitches about new innovation at the moment, especially innovation that doesn't relate to the current crisis - with many hunkering down for the long-haul, hoarding their funding and focusing on their current products until this all passes.
"Most companies are currently in survival mode and innovation has taken a back seat. Companies are focusing on their current products and how to survive the current situation. Israel's main export to this region is high tech companies that provide innovation and technology so they were immediately impacted by this," Zilbershtein told Ctech. "When you are physically far from your target market it is difficult to reach out to a new company and talk to their CFO or CEO. Investors tend to base much of their decision on whether to invest, on their relationship with the founders. It is part of their due diligence and if they can't meet and talk to the CEO and the team it is tougher for them to make a decision."
However, Zilbershtein says that not all the changes in operations surrounding the coronavirus were necessarily bad. Senior investment executives are more available, now that they aren't travelling the country from meeting to meeting anymore. Additionally, the "digital revolution" which was supposed to take a decade will only take a year now - with telehealth and education technology becoming more attractive to venture capitalists operating in the valley.
However, the bulk of Silicon Valley is still "operating in crisis mode," and with no end in sight those in the technology sector must adapt or cease to exist. With Darwin's principle of Natural Selection or Survival of the Fittest applying fittingly to this situation, we can expect to see a "thinning of the herd" if you will, in future months - and while overall innovation will take a back seat, many sectors curtailed to the current pandemic and the lifestyle we expect to experience in its aftermath will flourish, sending the world in a different direction, not necessarily for the worse.
"It is very difficult to predict when the new normal will begin here. We are currently still on lockdown and the Governor has announced clear parameters to determine when things will open up. We are certainly in crisis control mode and our job as a mission is to understand everything that is going on. We have access to many companies and we are talking to them all the time to understand the current trends, needs, and business opportunities. We are not magicians. We can't create business from nothing. We need to understand what opportunities exist in the market. There are opportunities during a crisis, albeit different ones," Zilbershtein concluded.


Tags Israel startup Silicon Valley innovation start-up
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Likud's campaign to undermine and delegitimize the rule of law in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A strategy for senior citizens during the coronavirus crisis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
3 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
4 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
5 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by