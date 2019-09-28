Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli windsurfer wins silver at world championship

Spychakov, 20, got to the finish line third, but was able to pass the Dutch Lilian de Geus by two points, and beat her to the silver medal.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 28, 2019 18:21
1 minute read.
Israeli windsurfer wins silver at world championship

ISRAELI WINDSURFER Katy Spychakov improved her chances of qualifying for the RS:X competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a bronze medal yesterday at the Ready Steady Tokyo – Sailing competition in Japan.. (photo credit: ISRAELI SAILING ASSOCIATION/COURTESY)

Katy Spychakov won the silver medal Saturday afternoon in the world championships being held in picturesque Lake Garda, Italy.

Spychakov, 20,  the leader of the women's national RS:X team started the final race at third place, with a realistic shot at placing on the podium.

Spychakov, got to the finish line third, able to pass the Dutch Lilian de Geus by two points, beating her to the silver medal. The gold went to Chinese Yunxiu Lu, who was able to maintain her lead in the final race.


This is the first world championship medal for Israel since surfer Maayan Davidovich's medal back in 2014.


With this medal, Spychakov all but assures her becoming the Israeli representative for the next Olympic games, by far outpacing Israel's other 3 competitors.

In fact, the only scenario in which Spychakov isn't the next representative for Israel is if Noy Drihen, Maya Morris or Noga Geller wins a gold medal in the next world championship, held later this year.


This medal caps off a great period for the young windsurfer. A month ago, Spychakov won a bronze medal in the Japanese world cup, where the next Olympics will be held in the capital of Tokyo.


Related Content

September 28, 2019
It takes two to tango

By BARRY DAVIS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings