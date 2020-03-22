Israelis evacuated from Ghana hours before borders close

Their return to Israel came as the Foreign Ministry tried to help citizens who remained in a number of countries closing themselves off.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the closure Saturday night, which was to go into effect at midnight Sunday. Previously, foreigners who were residents of Ghana could enter and leave the country, but were subject to self-quarantine upon their return.

Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone Shani Cooper and her small staff worked through the night on Saturday to get Israeli families out of Ghana in light of the closing borders. Many had been planning to leave later in the week.

Cooper said: “We immediately made a list of everyone who was supposed to leave, including pregnant women, children and older people and with our consul in [Ethiopia], began checking the possibility of getting everyone on an Ethiopian Airlines flight today.”

Over 30 Israelis were expected to get on a connecting flight to Israel from Ethiopia.

“Morally, I cannot see myself leaving Israelis behind,” Cooper said after the group boarded its flight. “We are a community…There’s a feeling that I have a personal and moral responsibility for every Israeli in the countries to which I am ambassador.”

The Foreign Ministry arranged two flights from Italy for any Israelis still there. The flights, operated by Israir, will leave from Rome and Milan on Monday evening.

Anyone wanting to board the flights from Italy needs to fill out special forms, which can be found on the social media accounts for Israel’s Embassy in Italy.

Israir will also operate a flight from Zagreb to Israel on Sunday night to get 50 Israeli students home after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Croatia.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry contacted the authorities in Thailand to ask them to exempt Israelis that are passing through Bangkok on connecting flights from needing a visa and medical authorization that they are not carrying the coronavirus.

If Thailand approves the request, it will help many Israelis in East Asia return home. There are flights from Bangkok to Israel via Turkish Airlines, Aeroflot and Ethiopian Airlines.

The Foreign Ministry repeated its call last week for Israelis abroad to return immediately, because a growing number of countries have closed themselves off to air travel.

Among the countries where there are no longer commercial flights are Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Macedonia, Jordan, Egypt, Columbia and Peru.

"Due to reduction and cancellation of flights all over the world and the decision of many countries to close their skies and borders because of the coronavirus outbreak, we call on all Israelis abroad to come back to Israel as soon as possible," the Foreign Ministry stated.

On Sunday, the ministry updated its chart of ways to leave countries around the world.

Israel has worked to help those who have been trapped behind closed borders.

Last week, the Foreign Ministry arranged for four El Al planes to land in Lima, Peru to rescue some 1,000 Israelis, mostly young adults on post-army backpacking trips.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.

Some 40 Israelis left Ghana in a hastily-organized operation on Sunday afternoon, after Accra announced that it would be closing all its borders that night to curb the spread of the coronavirus.