The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis pessimistic about avoiding third election, blame Netanyahu - poll

The poll found that 84% of the public finds the chance of forming a government to be either moderately low or very low.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 1, 2019 06:04
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with member of the Knesset for Likud Zeev Elkin as they attend the swearing-in ceremony of the 22nd Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem October 3, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with member of the Knesset for Likud Zeev Elkin as they attend the swearing-in ceremony of the 22nd Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem October 3, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
The public is skeptical that a government will be formed by the December 11 deadline to prevent the third election in less than a year, according to an Israel Democracy Institute study released over the weekend.
The poll found that 84% of the public finds the chance of forming a government to be either moderately low or very low. Only 8.4% believe that the chances are high while 7.7% said they did not know or declined to answer.
When asked who is to blame for no government being formed over the past two months, 43.3% of the general public blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 37.6% blamed Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and 7.3% blamed Blue and White head Benny Gantz, while 11.8% either said they did not know or refused to answer. Arabs were more likely to blame Netanyahu, and Jews were more likely to blame Liberman.
Asked how they felt about the state of democratic governance in Israel in the foreseeable future, only 5.5% of the public were very optimistic, 26.1% were moderately optimistic, 37.6% were moderately pessimistic, 23.5% were very pessimistic and 7.3% said they did not know or refused to answer.
Regarding whether Netanyahu was right when he said following his indictment that the attorney-general’s decision and the legal process against him was “tainted,” 20.8% of the public said they were sure the prime minister was correct, 15.7% said they think Netanyahu was right, 17.9% said they did not think Netanyahu was right, 33.9% said they were sure he was not right and 11.7% said they did not know or refused to answer.
Netanyahu should resign and stand trial like any other citizen, 34.8% of the general public said. Only 17.2% said he should continue to serve as prime minister during his trial. Some 15% said that he should be granted immunity from standing trial as long as he serves, 16.3% said he should leave his post temporarily, 7.8% said he should sign a plea agreement and 8.9% said they did not know or refused to answer.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Elections poll
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Set a prisoner policy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by