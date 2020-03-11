Israel's arms exports over past four years at highest ever

Israel’s arms exports over the past four years has been the highest ever,a new report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has found.

Between 2015-2019, Israel’s arms exports was the highest ever and accounted for 3 percent of the global total. The Jewish State was found to be the world’s eighth-largest arms supplier and it’s arms exports were 77 percent higher than between 2010-2014.

According to the report, the top three customers of Israeli arms were India (45 percent of the total amount), Azerbaijan (17 percent) and Vietnam (8.5 percent). The top three arms suppliers to Israel meanwhile were the United States (78 percent), Germany (16 percent) and Italy (6.2 percent).

Last year, SIPRI reported that Israel’s military spending was $15.9 billion in 2018, a small increase of 0.7 per cent compared with the previous year. “After a peak in 2015—related to military operations in 2014 in the Gaza Strip —Israeli military expenditure decreased by 13 per cent in 2016 and by 1.0 per cent in 2017,” the report read.

Israel’s military exports unit of the Defense Ministry also reported last year that military exports by the country brought in $7.5 billion dollars in 2018, first decline in three years which saw consecutive increases in defense exports. While that figure for 2018 was $1.7 billion less than in the previous year it was still higher than the average for the past decade, the ministry said.

The SIPRI report found that there was a 5.5 percent increase in arms transfers over the past decade and a 20 percent increase from 2005-2009. There was also a continued increase in arms transfers to the Middle East (61 percent) and of the five largest importers (Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt, Australia and China) are Middle Eastern countries.

While the top five largest arms exporters in 2015–19 were the same as in 2010-2014 (the United States, Russia, France, Germany and China) their combined total exports of major arms were 9.5 percent higher than before, accounting for 76 percent of all arms exports.

The SIPRI report found that arms imports by states in the Middle East increased by 61 percent between 2015–2019 than in 2010–2014. Saudi Arabia received a total of 35 percent of all arms transfers to the region, followed by Egypt (16 percent), the UAE (9.7 percent), Iraq (9.7 percent) and Qatar (9.6 percent). The USA supplied 53 percent of total arms transfers to the region, followed by France (12 percent) and then Russia 11 percent.

According to SIPRI, the US was again the top arms exporter in the world, delivering major arms such as air defense systems, armored vehicles, missiles and satellites, among other materiel to 96 different countries. American arms exports to the Middle East, the report said, increased by 79 percent over the last decade and between 2015-2019 accounted for 51 percent of total US arms exports.

Arms exports to the Middle East by Russia also increased over the past decade by 30 percent with Egypt and Iraq as the main recipients of Russian arms. While Russia has been supporting the regime of Syrian regime since 2015, SIPRI found that Russian arms deliveries to the war-torn country fell by 87 percent since 2010 accounting for only 3.9 percent of Russian arms exports to the region.

Among the top 10 arms exporters outside Europe and North America, other than Israel showing a massive increase, South Korea showed a 143 percent increase during that same time period, more than double the number of export clients.