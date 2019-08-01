'Israel's enemy is Guatemala's enemy,' says presidential hopeful

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Two weeks ahead of the final round of voting in Guatemala's presidential election, candidate Alejandro Giammattei emphasized Guatemala's special relationship with Israel, declaring that, "He who is Israel's enemy is Guatemala's enemy."



In an interview with the Israel Allies Foundation, conservative candidate Giammettei confirmed that if elected, not only would he keep Guatemala's embassy in Jerusalem, but he would also act against Hezbollah.

When asked about possibly relocating the embassy, Giammattei said, “With regard to the embassy in Jerusalem, there we leave it, by faith and conviction, and there it will stay.”Guatemala followed the United States in May 2018 by moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. They are the only two countries with embassies in Israel's capital.Giammattei was also asked about the recent decision of the Argentine government to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist group and whether he would do the same. Hezbollah has an extensive support network in Latin America and Giammattei confirmed that he would attempt to designate the Lebanese group as a terrorist organization.“The designation of Hezbollah as a terrorist group, under Guatemalan law, does not depend solely on the president, but has to be ratified by the Congress of the republic – but I am willing to do it,” he said.Giammattei also stated in the interview that he wanted Guatemala to learn from “the great successes that Israel has had, especially in such important issues as food production, in order to make our lands more productive.”He added that, “This cooperation is urgent for our country.”Candidate of the center-right Vamos (Let's Go) Party, Giammattei will face off against Sandra Torres of the center-left UNE Party (National Unity of Hope), in the final round of voting on August 11.Torres has also supported Israel during her campaign, stating that she, too, remained, "in favor of Guatemala’s embassy remaining in Jerusalem.”

