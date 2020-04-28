The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel rings in Independence Day with ceremony - WATCH LIVE

"We will win war" against coronavirus, Knesset speaker says

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 28, 2020 21:05
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz lights a torch at Israel's offical Independence Day ceremony on April 28, 2020 (photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz lights a torch at Israel's offical Independence Day ceremony on April 28, 2020
(photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz compared the fight against the coronavirus to Israel's wars in his keynote speech at Tuesday night's Independence Day Torch Lighting Ceremony on Jerusalem's Mount Herzl.
"These are difficult times and we must brace ourselves for the times ahead that promise to be no less difficult," Gantz said. "For seven decades, we faced tangible enemies who sought to destroy us, and in doing so, helped define our shared ethos - an ethos of existential struggle. The IDF and our security forces are prepared now, as always, to take on those threats, and, for that, I salute them."
Gantz explained how there are ways in which COVID-19 is even worse than war.
"Now we face an unfamiliar foe, which doesn’t tell us apart --Jews, Arabs, Druze, and Circassian, Ultra-Orthodox, religious, and secular, people on the Right and the Left," he said. "It poses an enormous human and medical challenge, and in the process shares a valuable lesson about social responsibility: namely, that we are all our brothers' keepers. It is our solidarity and commonality of purpose that guarantee us victory. It is our communal spirit and sense of mutual responsibility that help us touch eternity."
Gantz said that in the struggle against this foe, medical personnel, soldiers, policemen, emergency response teams, and the civil sector are all fighting shoulder to shoulder. He said they are Israel's front line in that battle and that Israel all pray for their success, from their balconies and from the bottom of their hearts.
"We will win this war, and we will use the lessons we have gleaned from it to help us build a new ethos, and weave a new narrative of social solidarity and mutual responsibility – one that is defined from within, rather than by external enemies," he said.
Gantz then called for "ensuring unity, while safeguarding democracy and protecting everybody’s rights." 
He then lit the first honorary torch of the ceremony, representing the Knesset.
Highlights of the ceremony included when singer Idan Raichel cried ahead of lighting a torch, when torches were lit in honor of doctors and nurses fighting Covid-19 and when a torch was lit in honor of Diaspora Jewry by Lori Palatnik, whose organization Momentum has brought 20,000 women to Israel from 32 countries.
"For Jewish women all over the world who in these times are keeping their families well and strong," Palatnik said. "We will emerge from this time to become even stronger."



Tags Israel remembrance day Mount Herzl
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Independence Day – Israel's 72nd birthday By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Remembrance Day and the haredim – opinion By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by