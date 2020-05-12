Israel's youth movements in the dark, no plans to reopen until June 14

"A return to operations on June 14 means an end to the youth groups' activities. We won't be able to hold any summer activities that are so important for youth and counselors," said Secretary-General of the Council of Youth Movements in Israel Natali Deri.

MK Nitzan Horowitz, who is heading the special committee to prepare the education system for the upcoming school year and special education, stated that it was "illogical that children and teenagers can meet at malls and parks but not in organized activities by youth groups."

"We're sitting with the National Security Council and they recommend to the government [what to do]. I am not qualified to answer the question of what my professional opinion is on the subject," said Efrat Aflalo, a representative of the Health Ministry.

Representatives of the Tzofim, Hashomer Hatzair and Ezra youth movements told KAN that they had presented an orderly plan to reopen the movements to the relevant authorities in the government which would include smaller groups in more open spaces, but the government refused to allow the groups to reopen. The representatives added that they did not succeed in getting a reason for the decision.

Horowitz stressed that the representatives and officials who had spoken to the committee had unanimously agreed that youth movements were the easiest to reopen while following Health Ministry regulations and the most essential to reopen quickly for Israeli youth. The special committee headed by Nitzan Horowitz was told by representatives of youth movements that the Health Ministry and Education Ministry still have not created any plan for "informal education" to return to operations, despite similar plans that have been made for formal education. Youth movements are considered informal education by the government. Schools began reopening over a week ago. A speaker at the committee stated that the government would likely discuss the issue of reopening informal education after a situation assessment on Sunday, May 17.

"You're allowed to have 20 people assemble in an open area, no? But if these 20 people are a counselor and youth then they can't meet. Where's the logic here?" said Ronit Snir, CEO of Hashomer Hatzair to KAN.

The representatives stressed that the movements' activities are important for Israeli youth, especially after being stuck at home and away from any social environment for two months. Many of the youth movements also have groups that are specifically accessible for youth with special needs, and the coronavirus outbreak has put a hold on advancing the deep connections between these youth and the counselors from the youth movements.

Youth movements throughout Israel, including Bnei Akiva and Tzofim, may not be able to return to operations until June 14, according to a statement by the Knesset spokesperson. Representatives from various youth movements have stressed that the government refuses to discuss their return to operations.