The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News

JMU of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising to be added to Israeli curriculum

Many are aware of the Jewish resistance led by Mordechai Anielewicz, in the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, but few are aware of an additional group of fighters: the Jewish Military Union

By CELIA JEAN  
APRIL 30, 2020 20:45
STUBBORN SPIRIT: Standing strong during the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
STUBBORN SPIRIT: Standing strong during the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the story of the Jewish resistance fighter group Jewish Military Union (JMU) otherwise known as the Etzi, who fought during the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising will be integrated into Israel's matriculation curriculum.
Many are aware of the heroic story of the Jewish resistance led by Mordechai Anielewicz, in the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, but few are aware of an additional group of fighters: the JMU group led by Pavel Frankiel affiliated with the Beitar movement.
 
The decision to integrate  the story of the JMU Jewish resistance fighters into Israel's national history curriculum was made this week, after a request made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Education Minister Rafi Peretz. 
Though many are aware of the story of Mordechai Anielewicz who led the Jewish uprising in the Warsaw Ghetto, "most people aren't aware that there was an additional group of fighters: those that were led by Pavel Frankiel, of the Beitar fighters, who fought shoulder to shoulder and died in that battle," said Netanyahu. 
"Few survived, and those that did came to this country. No one really ever understood their part in the story never told," he said, adding that the problem was brought to attention by former defense minister Moshe Arens, who wrote a book correcting the "injustice and lack of awareness."
Following Peretz's decision to integrate their story into the curriculum, the movie "VeNizkor Et Kulam," (Will We Remember Everyone?)  will be introduced into the national curriculum next year. The movie elaborates on battles fought in the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, and specifically highlights the role of the JMU.
"I saw a movie a few days ago about Ziuta Hartman, who was the last fighter in the Jewish Military Union, led by Paveł Frenkiel, to die. She barley got even the most minimal of recognition (during her lifetime) concerning her and her fellow-fighters immense sacrifice, said Netanyahu.
Peretz compared awareness of the JMU group, which is barely recognized and "who's silence was left at the ghetto walls", to that of the store of Mordechai Anielewicz, "which has dozens of movies and books written about it." He added that the integration of the movie into the curriculum is a step towards making things right. Netanyahu said that the lack of awareness is the reason for adding to the story of the JMU into Israel's curriculum.
The Jewish military Union consisted of several hundred Jewish fighters according to Peretz, who said that "this group was responsible for some of the largest battles in the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising." 
Further elaborating on their story he added that "at the height of the battle the JMU fighters flew a blue and white flag in the ghetto, and the Germans weren't able to remove it for four days." According to Arnes' book the next to the blue and white flag the Jewish fighters also placed a red and white flag of the Polish.


Tags Holocaust history warsaw ghetto warsaw ghetto uprising survivors israel education education ministry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Iranian threat remains By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Fleur Hassan-Nahoum: Rethinking Jerusalem tourism By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Yael Eckstein Shared values enables IFCJ to bridge gaps between Jews, Christians By YAEL ECKSTEIN

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
3 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by