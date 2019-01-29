Jamie Oliver spotted in Tel Aviv

Chef Jamie Oliver poses during a photocall at the annual MIPCOM television program market in Cannes, France, October 15, 2018..
(photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
All he wanted was some vegan shwarma. But when chef Jamie Oliver showed up to order at the Sultana eatery in Tel Aviv Monday night, his famous face was quickly spotted by fellow diners.
The UK-born Oliver is one of the most famous chefs in the world, having written almost two dozen cookbooks and hosting a wide range of cooking shows and TV miniseries. So what is he doing in the Holy Land? That remains to be seen.
According to Mako, Oliver has arrived with a film crew, and will be in the country for a week. Many are speculating that he could be filming a culinary travel special, after the success of his show last year titled Jamie Cooks Italy.
So far, Oliver hasn't posted any photos from his trip on social media, though on Monday he did ask his followers what country they thought he should film in next following his time in Italy. Will it be Israel?
We'll be staying tuned to find out.
