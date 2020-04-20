The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jerusalem, Bnei Brak begin to exit coronavirus lockdown

A special discussion on the issue of easing restrictions on Jerusalem and Bnei Brak will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 20, 2020 07:57
A Haredi man walking with a mask in the neighborhood of Meaa Shearim (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A Haredi man walking with a mask in the neighborhood of Meaa Shearim
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Amid signs that the infection rates in Jerusalem and Bnei Brak may be dropping, the Health Ministry decided on Sunday night to end the lockdown on some neighborhoods in Jerusalem, Maariv reported.
The decision to ease the restrictions on the cities was made due to the promise by the mayors of the two cities to send people infected with the coronavirus to quarantine hotels.
A special discussion on the issue of easing restrictions on Jerusalem and Bnei Brak will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday.
A few days ago, in a discussion on extending the lockdown on the two cities headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it was decided that Bnei Brak would make efforts to send infected people in the city to quarantine hotels by the beginning of this week in order to prevent new infections. Public transport in the city was ordered to remain closed except for an inner-city line.
As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, 2,307 people had been infected in Bnei Brak and 417 people had recovered, while in Jerusalem 2,579 people had been infected and 358 people had recovered.


