NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem affairs round-up

Last week, the municipality took a major step against dog owners who do not clean after their pets.

SAFRA SQUARE is cracking down on delinquent dog owners. (photo credit: FLICKR)
SAFRA SQUARE is cracking down on delinquent dog owners.
(photo credit: FLICKR)
Who’s job is it?
What happens when different authorities try to shift responsibilities between them? In one particular case, the result is a scenario where a desperately needed 400-space parking lot in the city center is built and ready… but is still closed to the public.
The large parking lot, which can hold up to 400 cars, has been ready for use for least three months, but cannot be used due to lack of permits from the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC). The IEC cannot deliver the permit because the contractors that worked on it haven’t finished, so the municipality is prevented from delivering the special permit required (Tofes 4).
Officially, some of the work on the electrical equipment has been postponed because the teams needed to work on them were busy preparing schools for the start of the school year. However, a source at Safra Square said that a lack of manpower is strange, considering that the IEC is one of the largest companies in the country.
Regardless, it has been over two months since the school year began, and even the High Holy Days have long since passed. And yet, those precious 400 parking spaces are still inaccessible to the public.
Stinky harvest
Last week, the municipality took a major step against dog owners who do not clean after their pets. On one day, municipal supervisors sat and waited for dog owners in certain areas to catch anyone breaking this law, and ended up giving out 25 fines. A fine can cost thousands of shekels. The municipality has stated that supervisors will sit waiting for dog owners in locations across the city, but did not disclose where and when.
The fine against dog owners that don’t clean up after their pets was first put into legislation by mayor Uri Lupolianski about 12 years ago, but there is a general consensus at the municipality that they have been too lax in enforcing it, which has caused the situation to get out of hand.
Space for youth
A new center has opened in Talpiot, designed to offer improved early clinical intervention for the city’s young residents, as Eytan Halon reported earlier this week in The Jerusalem Post.
Already operating a center in Bat Yam and over 100 centers in Australia, "headspace" is the perfect place for young people to feel safe and secure in seeking help and talking to a professional about what is on their mind. Anyone feeling depressed or in crisis can come and get the help they need at headspace, free of charge and bureaucracy – just for the asking.
Please contact headspace at headspace.org.il or call 054-929-9740.
Aaron Reich and Eytan Halon contributed to this report.


Tags jerusalem municipality jerusalem news Safra Square
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fighting antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Slave nations: America and Israel in the age of technology By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by