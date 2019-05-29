Jerusalem museum honors 'Israeli Walt Disney,' Mossad cartoonist

Clila Bau-Cohen speaking to a group visiting the Joseph Bau House .
(photo credit: YVETTE J. DEANE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Daughters of the "Israeli Walt Disney," the late Joseph Bau, won an award in May in honor of their father's work in the renewal of Israeli culture.
Clila and Hadasa Bau were awarded the "Renewal Award" by the Old Yishuv Court Museum, a museum in the Jewish Quarter, which documents Jews in the Old City throughout various time periods.
The two sisters currently run the Joseph Bau House, a museum born out of their father's studio and now made up of much of his life's work.
"He constantly was talking about the Holocaust through jokes." He was always optimistic, which is reflected in his work, the sisters said.
Immigrating to Israel with his wife in 1950, Bau was intrigued by the roots of the Hebrew words as he learned the language. He realized he could use the roots of the words to create clever puns and illustrations. For instance, the word "lehem" (bread) has a similar root to the word "Lehilahem" (to fight). Thus, he created an illustration of a bread bleeding blood.
The Bau sisters, regarding their father as the first Israeli cartoonist, hope to continue to share his work. They believe that he could have been even more renowned if not for his work for the Mossad. The siblings found out later in life that their father worked for the secret agency, forging documents and fulfilling their illustrating needs.
The Joseph Bau House Museum is located in Tel Aviv and was rated as Tripadvisor's 2018 top choice, a selective award given to only the top 1% of businesses in a category.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>