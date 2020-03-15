The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Justice Ministry: Shin Bet needs Knesset approval for coronavirus tactic

According to the briefing, the measures have not yet gone into effect since the Ashkenazi committee has not yet approved of it.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 15, 2020 20:52
A woman wearing a mask checks her mobile phone in Shanghai, China January 29, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG)
A woman wearing a mask checks her mobile phone in Shanghai, China January 29, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG)
A senior justice ministry official said on Sunday night that the Shin Bet cannot activate the new coronavirus-related emergency powers until a special Knesset committee, the Intelligence Subcommittee of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, run by Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi, approves.
The emergency powers include using technological means to locate, and if need be arrest, Israelis who are not obeying health regulations to remain in quarantine while suspected of having coronavirus. It is unclear to what extent personal phones and emails will be hacked to carry these actions out and concerned groups have pointed out that this violation of privacy might be a slippery slope.    
According to the briefing, which took place via media conference call, the measures have not yet gone into effect since the Ashkenazi committee has not yet approved of it.  
The official added that, in the past, the ministry rejected various emergency measures which authorities requested and also demanded that the police, and not Shin Bet, carry out operations unless the ISA enjoyed a unique advantage the police did not possess.  
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennet said that while they, too, are not entirely comfortable with using such means, the coronavirus outbreak is such a clear and present danger they believe halting its progress outweighs other concerns.   
The main example the official cited was that if a person infected with the coronavirus was previously in a place where 2,000 people walked through, but the Shin Bet has technological abilities to narrow down the five or seven actual people who were close enough to that person to have been infected, then it makes sense to use those abilities.  
The gains, said the official, are both inconveniencing fewer people and a quick ability to locate those persons who were more likely infected to get them into quarantine before they multiply the infection.  
Authorities would ask infected persons to access their cellphones to speedily figure out where they had been and who they might have infected, rather than merely relying on faulty memories. He argued they can refuse the request even under the new measures as Israelis enjoyed that right before when dealing with police.   
However, if the person refused and the Health Ministry believed that the person was likely to endanger others, some other kinds of technological means might be used to track the person, bypassing his objection.     
The special authorities are currently only valid for 30 days.


Tags Israel security Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo As the coronavirus outbreak worsens, we need to be responsible By JPOST EDITORIAL
Role of journalism in the era of coronavirus - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus conundrums and repercussions By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': The time for change is here By EHUD OLMERT
Orit Arfa Israel's coronavirus response sets a dangerous precedent By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
3 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
4 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
5 Benjamin Netanyahu may quarantine all travelers who enter Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the press about the coronavirus outbreak, March 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by