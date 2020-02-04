The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kahlon won't be questioned under caution

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 21:31
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon will not need to be questioned under caution, despite revelations of intimate conversations with Netanya court judge Eti Kreif when he was a member of the Judicial Selection Committee that approved her, the State Prosecution said on Tuesday.
After Channel 13 revealed the intimate conversations on Monday, the Movement for Quality Government vowed to petition the High Court of Justice against Kahlon.
"Many appointments were made for wrong reasons, and this must be checked," the movement's head, attorney Eliad Shraga said.
Channel 13 revealed more details on Tuesday, including that there were 31 phone calls between Kahlon and Kreif, including many before her appointment, as well as a one-hour meeting at a café in Haifa. He was the one who told her that her appointment had been approved.
Police sources said it may have been a mistake to not question Kahlon under caution.
But Kahlon's associates said the police had conducted a comprehensive investigation and found no wrongdoing whatsoever. They said he met and spoke to many candidates for judicial advancement and that Kreif's promotion was a consensus choice.
Kreif's lawyers she lobbied legally for her appointment and did not commit any crimes. She noted that Supreme Court judges supported her appointment.  
The state prosecution announced in December that it will likely indict Kreif and former Israel Bar Association president Efi Nave as part of a sex for judgment bribery scandal. Nave has admitted having sexual relations with Kreif before her appointment but said it was not connected to the job. She denied it.
Nave once controlled the deciding votes on the Judicial Selection Committee, and Karif now stands accused – subject to a pre-indictment hearing – of engaging in an intimate relationship with him in exchange for his support to get her a judgeship.
In the same prosecution statement, a second judgeship scandal was closed.
Nave was suspected of engaging in an intimate relationship with a female lawyer married to a male magistrate’s judge, in order to gain Nave’s support for the male judge’s promotion to the higher district court level.
Nave resigned as Bar Association president in January in the wake of the “sex for judgeship” affair.
At the time, Lahav 433 – The National Crime Unit questioned Nave and two other suspects, one of whom was Karif, for involvement in a scheme of promoting judicial candidates in exchange for sexual favors.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


