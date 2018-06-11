Kindergarten assistant indicted for manslaughter after death of baby

The Central District Attorney's Office filed an indictment against a Petah Tikva day care center assistant at the District Court in Lod for manslaughter and multiple offenses of abuse by a person of authority against a helpless person.



According to the indictment filed by attorney Meital Ilan, between the years 2016 and 2018, the defendant worked as a kindergarten assistant in Petah Tikva and took care of a group of infants between the ages of 3 months and 18 months, and on various occasions during her work abused the babies.





She is accused of shaking them, kicking them, slamming them hard against the floor, dragging them by force, and covering their heads and bodies with blankets , thereby restricting their movement and ability to breathe.In the case of one-year-old baby Yasmin Vinta, the defendant, a 23-year-old temporary resident from Ukraine, allegedly caused the baby’s death while putting her and another baby to sleep.Security cameras showed her dragging the baby with one hand as the infant hung in the air, before throwing her hard onto the floor, with her face hitting a mat. The suspect then dragged another baby and lay him next to Vinta and threw a thick blanket over both of them. The defendant was then seen in the video lying on top of them, using their bodies as a cushion for her upper body while watching something on her phone.According to the indictment, as the babies began to move under the blanket, the defendant increased the pressure she was placing on them and rested her head on them, too, and forcibly prevented any attempt by Vinta to free herself from her grasp and take her head out of the blanket.Later, the defendant wrapped the blanket around the victim's head and upper body without leaving any opening for her to breathe, and she lay down again on the backs of the babies as she watched something on her mobile phone while wearing earphones. In those minutes Vinta unsuccessfully tried to free herself. Only after some ten minutes did the defendant lift herself off the babies and untie the blanket from around the baby's head and neck.According to the indictment, when the defendant realized that the baby was not responding, she covered her head with the blanket again and resumed using her mobile phone. The baby remained covered with a blanket over her body and head for about an hour and fifty minutes until she was found dead by another assistant.The State Prosecutor's Office requested the continued detention of the accused until the end of the legal proceedings against her.