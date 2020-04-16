Kinneret water level rises by 2.5 cm over 48 hours, 16 cm below red line

The Kinneret is now 16 cm below the upper red line threshold, which marks 208.9 meters below sea level. The lake is currently at the highest level it's been since 2004.

If the lake exceeds the upper red line threshold, the Degania Dam will be opened and the water will be diverted to the Jordan River. The last time the dam was opened was in 2013. The dam is expected to be partially opened at the beginning of May in order to prevent flooding, according to the Kinneret Draining Authority.

In February, the Water Authority announced that it would open the dam in late March if the Kinneret reached 20 cm below the upper red line. However, in March, the Water Authority announced that the dam was not expected to open this year, even though the last two years have had high amounts of rainfall.

The Water Authority previously announced that it believed the water level will reach 20 cm. under the upper red line. In 2004, the water level reached 8 cm under the upper red line and the dam still wasn't opened.