Klil offers sensor-based shutters

Klil Control – a device with sensors that open and close the shutters based on the weather.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 5, 2019 21:59
A general view of Tel Aviv's skyline is seen through a hotel window in Tel Aviv, Israel May 15, 2017

A general view of Tel Aviv's skyline is seen through a hotel window in Tel Aviv, Israel May 15, 2017.. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN - REUTERS)

Klil, Israel’s leading aluminum windows, blinds and curtains company, is offering a perfect solution for the inclement weather: Klil Control – a device with sensors that open and close the shutters based on the weather.

The range of products includes a standard motor powered by a wall switch with various wireless communication sensors, enabling the user to control the shutters by remote control, as well as having the shutters connected to a computer or mobile phone anywhere in the world.

In addition, the technology enables controlled operation by predetermined days and times, grouped operation of a predefined set of openings, or for the shutters to be controlled by sensors that read the light, the wind or the temperature. So, for example, the shutter closes as the sun rises, or the electrical circuit shuts down when it’s raining.

The smart motors and systems are a complementary technological component that combines electronics, communications, computing and electrical engineering from the world’s most advanced technology with Klil’s designed windows.


