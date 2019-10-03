Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kochavi: 'U.S. and Israel enjoy strong military-to-military relationship'

The IDF chief congratulated United States general Mark Milley on assuming his new position working with the Israeli military.

By
October 3, 2019 12:36
On the right ,IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi addressing the crew of Sa'ar 5-class corvette INS Lahav as part of the first IDF Chief of Staff inspection of 2019. . (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi spoke with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley discussing issues of shared concern.

The two “who worked side by side in their previous roles, discussed security issues, regional developments in the Middle East, and the deep and long-standing collaboration between the armies,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

Kochavi, the statement continued, congratulated Milley on assuming his new position.

The two agreed to meet at a later date, Israel’s military said.

“During the introductory call the two leaders discussed several issues of mutual concern,” read a statement released by Milley’s office, adding that he “reaffirmed the US commitment to its relationship with Israel.”

“The US and Israel enjoy a strong military-to-military relationship as key partners committed to peace and security in the Middle East region.”


