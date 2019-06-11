Labor postpones party elections until referendum is held

Gabbay and Peretz.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Labor postponed its Wednesday scheduled convention in favor of holding a referendum among party members concerning the manner in which these elections will be held.
Amir Peretz went to court asking it to force the party to turn to its 60,000 registered members and ask them whom should lead the party ahead of the re-do elections.
Current party leader Avi Gabbay argued the decision should be taken by the 3,300 convention members.
The tenure of Avi Gabbay as Labor Party leader will end on July 2, almost exactly two years after he was elected to the post, after he announced on Tuesday that he would not run in the July 2 Labor leadership race.
Gabbay had resisted calls to resign since he led Labor's fall from 24 to six seats in the April 9 election. But he wrote in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday that he would not try to stay on longer by running in the primary.
"I will not run for leader of the party next month," Gabbay wrote. "The direction was already clear the night of the last election, but big decisions must not be made in a time of a storm, so I waited until the issue would be relevant to decide and make an announcement."
