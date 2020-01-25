The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Liberman: Netanyahu is running away from Jordan Valley sovereignty vote

"Instead of going the 2.4 kilometers to the Knesset to apply Israeli sovereignty over the valley in three votes in one day... [Netanyahu] prefers to fly 9,476 to Washington."

By ARIK BENDER/MAARIV  
JANUARY 25, 2020 18:19
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman speaks at The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman speaks at The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "running away next week to the US to not keep his word on applying sovereignty over the Jordan Valley," during a cultural event in Raanana on Saturday.
"Instead of going the 2.4 kilometers to the Knesset to apply Israeli sovereignty over the valley in three votes in one day, like Begin did in his time when he passed the Golan Heights law, he prefers to fly 9,476 kilometers to Washington," Liberman continued. "Netanyahu better say goodbye to immunity and avoid religious coercion and only then will he bring peace to the Middle East."
"I also hope that the 'weather party' Blue and White will finally decide whether it is in favor of the law or not," he concluded. "In any case, sovereignty over the Jordan Valley has majority in the Knesset. Yisrael Beytenu already passed the bill on this matter and we will act to pass it as quickly as possible."


