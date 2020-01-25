Liberman: Netanyahu is running away from Jordan Valley sovereignty vote

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "running away next week to the US to not keep his word on applying sovereignty over the Jordan Valley," during a cultural event in Raanana on Saturday."Instead of going the 2.4 kilometers to the Knesset to apply Israeli sovereignty over the valley in three votes in one day, like Begin did in his time when he passed the Golan Heights law, he prefers to fly 9,476 kilometers to Washington," Liberman continued. "Netanyahu better say goodbye to immunity and avoid religious coercion and only then will he bring peace to the Middle East." "I also hope that the 'weather party' Blue and White will finally decide whether it is in favor of the law or not," he concluded. "In any case, sovereignty over the Jordan Valley has majority in the Knesset. Yisrael Beytenu already passed the bill on this matter and we will act to pass it as quickly as possible."