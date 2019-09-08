Liberman: Netanyahu must not establish a radical, Orthodox government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must not be allowed to establish a radical, Orthodox government, Yisrael Beytenu party head Avigdor Liberman said Sunday.



Liberman spoke as he made a campaign stop to the third largest West Bank settlement, the mixed secular and religious city of Ma'aleh Adumim.

"It is crucial for us to keep the spirit of Zionism as a liberal national movement,” he told supporters. “We will try to keep the secular population as a population that has a majority in our government. We will do everything to bring our people to vote, and to achieve at least 11 or 12 seats in the next Knesset."This is a crucial election for the Zionist, traditional, secular population of Israel,” he continued. “We are trying to prevent Netanyahu from establishing a radical Orthodox government.”His words, however, were hard to hear, as they were drowned out by a small but loud demonstration of pupils from a Talmud Torah program in Ma'aleh Adumim that were pressing the city Mayor Benny Kashriel to give them classroom space.Liberman lives in the Gush Etzion settlement of Nokdim and has a base of support in the city.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });