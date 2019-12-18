Liberman offers Shaked a top spot in his list, she refuses - report

Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman has reportedly offered New Right leader Ayelet Shaked the number two spot on his party list and she has not accepted the proposal, The Jerusalem Post’s Hebrew sister publication Maariv reported Wednesday.The issue of the political future of Shaked, a former minister of Justice, is one of the open questions ahead of upcoming elections. On Monday, the New Right launched its election campaign without featuring Shaked at all, sparking speculations about whether she would still be running for the party she co-founded with Naftali Bennett. After the New Right’s failure to cross the electoral threshold in the April election, Shaked delayed joining the New Right until close to the final date for submitting party electoral lists for the September election, with persistent rumors that she was seeking to join the Likud. Her relationship with Liberman is known to be warm, in spite of Yisrael Beytenu leader’s tensions with the religious parties. According to Maariv, Yisrael Beytenu reacted to the reports stating that “if Ayelet Shaked wants to join Yisrael Beytenu, we will consider it. Everything else is science fiction.”“In the New Right, there is no drama. She is still hoping for a unification of the right,” sources closed to Shaked told Maariv. However, Shaked has also refused to take part in an event scheduled for Thursday in connection to the open primaries that are to be held within the religious Zionist parties.