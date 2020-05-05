Lifting Israel’s coronavirus restrictions - here’s what you need to know

“We are returning to action,” said Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman-Tov on Tuesday afternoon during a media briefing, the day after the government and Health Ministry lifted another set of restrictions off the Israeli public. Now, it is easier for people to see their loved ones, workout and take advantage of spring weather.
At the same time, the Health Ministry is monitoring to ensure that people remain safe and cases of the virus do not increase by too many or too fast.
Israelis are asked to wear masks in public spaces, maintain a two-meter distance from one another and wash their hands regularly.
“If we are careful, we will beat coronavirus,” Bar Siman Tov said.
The following is the country’s strategic exit plan, which will be rolled out in phases.
Now:
- No limit on movement from home
- Up to 20 people can gather in an open space
- Visits with first-degree relatives, including the elderly with their children and grandchildren permitted
- Sports in pairs (going to beaches is prohibited except for sports activity in the sea)
- Libraries, nature reserves, heritage sites, national parks, zoos and safaris open
- Hotels and guest houses also open
- Circumcisions up to 19 people (as opposed to 10)
Still in force:
- 19 people for prayers in an open space
- Stores may not open between 19:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. in Muslim-majority communities (extended through May 10)
- Ministerial Committee on Emergency Restrictions can continue to declare communities or sections of communities restricted (until June 2)
Increased force: Mikvaot (ritual baths) - a person must now be assigned by the operator to ensure rules are maintained
May 7:
- Malls and open-air markets (no more than one person per 20 meters; regular disinfection required; no sitting for the purpose of eating)
- Gyms
May 10:
- Day-care, preschool and kindergarten resumes
- Up to 50 people can gather
May 17:
- Sports in groups of up to 20 people - no contact
- Museums open
May 31:
- Up to 100 people can gather
- Grade four through 10 return to school
- After -school activities and youth groups resume
- Swimming pools and parks open
June 14:
- No limit on gathering
- Restaurants and cafes open
- Flights (limited) restart
- Schools can operate unbridled
- High education resumes
- Theatres and movie houses open