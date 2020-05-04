Gov't to vote today on opening malls, libraries, gyms by Friday

Exercise equipment at parks and sitting on the beach will not be allowed.The Justice Ministry confirmed on Monday that malls, once they reopen, will need to collect information from shoppers as they enter, KAN news reported, to prevent the further spread of the virus.The number of active cases in Israel decreased to 6,145 on Monday morning, including 93 patients in serious condition and 72 requiring intubation. To date, 234 citizens have died and 9,858 have recovered from the virus.Officials are wary that easing restrictions too soon could allow a return to higher numbers.The Finance Ministry announced on Sunday that it recommended that malls and markets be allowed to open on May 17, as long as no more than one person per 15 square meters is allowed in.In addition, hotels with no common areas are going to be allowed to restart activities on May 17, while tzimmers (single-room vacation cabins) can already function from Sunday under instructions provided by the Tourism Ministry.Government officials accused the Health Ministry of demanding regulations that will prevent most malls from being able to open.The Health Ministry’s road map to normality is divided according to sectors, addressing a vast range of issues, including visiting family and friends and reopening cultural and sports institutions.The document highlights that Israel can start implementing less-restrictive measures thanks to the good results it has achieved so far in containing the disease. But the situation could rapidly change, and new restrictions could be implemented.Specifically, it said the outline is designed for a scenario in which the number of new cases per day is lower than 300, “of whom 100 are from the community and 200 from abroad, institutions and centers of outbreak,” and the total number of patients in serious condition is lower than 300.