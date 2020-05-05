Coronavirus: 5,808 people are sick, 235 dead - only 66 intubated

The coronavirus crisis continued to subside in Israel on Tuesday, as the number of people diagnosed with the virus dropped by 75 to 5,808 and the number of people recovered increased by 81 to 10,223. Only 66 people are intubated and 237 have died.The numbers come in support of a decision by the government on Monday to reduce restrictions on the public. Effective immediately, groups of 20 people can gather and first-degree relatives can meet, including the elderly with their children and grandchildren.There is no longer any limit on movement from home.In addition, more businesses and activities are now allowed to open, including libraries, hotels and guest houses, nature reserves and heritage sites, national parks and zoos. Elective medical treatments and complementary medicine have also resumed.By Thursday, malls and marketplaces can open, too.Wedding ceremonies can have 50 guests starting from Lag B'Omer. And circumcisions may be held with up to 19 people (as opposed to 10) in attendance.Nonetheless, social distancing rules are still in place and the public must wear masks and keep a distance of at least two meters from one antoher.On Tuesday, the Cabinet decided to extend the validity of the authorization of the Shabak to assist in the national effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus until June 16 or until completion of the legislative process.The decision will be submitted to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for approval.