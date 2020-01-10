The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Likud MK David Bitan rejects appointment as agriculture minister

Bitan was appointed by Netanyahu on Sunday despite his impending indictment for bribery, money laundering, fraud, breach of trust and tax offenses.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 10, 2020 11:05
David Bitan in Knesset on February 5, 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
David Bitan in Knesset on February 5, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Likud MK David Bitan announced on Friday that he would renounce his appointment as agriculture minister. The move followed days of controversy because Bitan was appointed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite his impending indictment for bribery, money laundering, fraud, breach of trust and tax offenses.
On Sunday Netanyahu announced a series of appointments to the cabinet for posts he had to give up due to his criminal indictments.
In March, the Israel Police recommended the indictment of Bitan, who is alleged to have received hundreds of thousands of shekels and a promise to receive apartments as bribes from 2011 to 2017 during his term as Rishon Lezion deputy mayor and as a Knesset member.
The move was criticized by the opposition forces.
"The prime minister who has become an escaped fugitive is not appointing a man alleged of bribery to a post that sets the price of food for all of us," Blue and White said in a statement. "This is how the Netanyahu government has become a crime family whose only goal is to ensure immunity for its leader."
The Likud responded that Netanyahu decided to appoint Bitan a minister long before the investigations against him and kept his word.
"It's a shame that a nomination that was supposed to be made two years ago was constantly postponed with different pretexts," Bitan said.
The Movement for Quality Government welcomed Bitan's decision.
"A public figure suspected of having committed a crime should clear his post and go fight for his innocence," it said in a statement.
The organization called on the judiciary to move with the proceedings as rapidly as possible, to avoid dragging the situation in a way that would be "fair to the public or to MK Bitan himself."
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.


