Likud MK 'offered' closing Western Wall egalitarian section to Noam

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly gave permission to a Likud MK to offer to close the egalitarian section at the Western Wall in return for the far-right, anti-LGBT Noam party quitting the September 17 election.



According to a report in Yediot Aharonot, Likud MK Miki Zohar initiated a meeting with the leaders of the hardline religious-Zionist party to find a way of getting them to drop out of the election.

He reportedly offered to close the egalitarian section for pluralist prayer at the Robinson’s Arch area of the southern end of the Western Wall which Noam and its rabbinical backers, including Rabbi Tzvi Tau, vehemently oppose.Zohar also offered to formally bury the Nissim proposals for reforming Israel’s state conversion authority which hardliners in the religious-Zionist community oppose since it would remove the body from the authority of the chief rabbinate.Zohar told Yediot that he had initiated the meeting but had got approval from Netanyahu to do it.He added that Noam had not been amenable to the idea however.Zohar subsequently denied on Twitter that he had offered to close the egalitarian section at the Western Wall, saying he had merely explained that “waster” votes on the right could help Noam’s ideological opponents into power.The Noam party said in response that Zohar had made “different offers so that the party withdraws its candidacy for the Knesset and would support [ultra-Orthodox party] United Torah Judaism.”It said however that it had rejected these offers and would be running in the upcoming poll.The Likud party denied the report, saying “no one would close” the egalitarian section of the Western Wall.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been seeking several political agreements with small far-right political parties so as to convince them to drop out of the election and present right-wing votes from being discounted should these parties fail to cross the electoral threshold.Blue and White candidate Yair Lapid expressed outrage at the decision, saying that "in return for half a mandate, the prime minister is offering a group of delusional extremists in Noam to complete the destruction of Israel's ties with the majority of the Jewish world."Lapid said Netanyahu "lost what is left of his national responsibility.”Director of the Masorti (Conservative) Movement in Israel Dr. Yizhar Hess said the report was “extremely troubling” but welcomed the fact that the Likud had formally denied the report.He said however that any attempt to close the egalitarian section would create a huge crisis with the Jewish Diaspora “which would be irreparable.”Gil Hoffman contributed to this article

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });