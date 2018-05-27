Looters arrested for illegal digging at West Bank archaeological site

A band of robbers who attempted to loot an archeological site were arrested by authorities on Sunday, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories announced.



During a joint patrol with the Civil Administration of Judea and Samaria’s archeology unit, authorities stopped the criminals at an archaeological site south of the Peduel settlement in the West Bank. The criminals were found on site with digging equipment and taken in for questioning by security authorities. Previous excavations at the site uncovered a large monastery and a church with ornate mosaics, among other finds, the unit said.





Hananya Hizmi, the civil administration's archeology unit director, noted that "a combination of all forces are working at all times to prevent damage to antiquities in Judea and Samaria. We will continue to preserve the findings and sites in the area, in order to preserve our collective history," he continued.