May 27 2018
|
Sivan, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Looters arrested for illegal digging at West Bank archaeological site

Authorities stopped the criminals at an archaeological site south of the Peduel settlement in the West Bank.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 27, 2018 14:05
The archaeological site near Peduel, a settlement in the West Bank, May 27th, 2018.

The archaeological site near Peduel, a settlement in the West Bank, May 27th, 2018.. (photo credit: COGAT SPOKESMAN)

A band of robbers who attempted to loot an archeological site were arrested by authorities on Sunday, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories announced.

During a joint patrol with the Civil Administration of Judea and Samaria’s archeology unit, authorities stopped the criminals at an archaeological site south of the Peduel settlement in the West Bank. The criminals were found on site with digging equipment and taken in for questioning by security authorities. Previous excavations at the site uncovered a large monastery and a church with ornate mosaics, among other finds, the unit said.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Hananya Hizmi, the civil administration's archeology unit director, noted that "a combination of all forces are working at all times to prevent damage to antiquities in Judea and Samaria. We will continue to preserve the findings and sites in the area, in order to preserve our collective history," he continued.


Related Content

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a weekly cabinet meeting, May 27, 2018.
May 27, 2018
Netanyahu says campaign against Iran ongoing on three different fronts

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut