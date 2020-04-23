The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Majority of retail stores could reopen as soon as Friday - report

Hairdressers and clothes and cosmetics stores are among those likely to welcome customers under new economic relief measures, according to Channel 13.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 23, 2020 18:07
FOX shop in Jerusalem (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
FOX shop in Jerusalem
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The majority of stores and small shopping centers could reopen their doors as early as Friday after the Health Ministry voiced its agreement to the move, Israeli media reported. The government is expected to reach a decision on Thursday evening.
Hairdressers and clothes and cosmetics stores are among those likely to welcome customers under new economic relief measures, according to Channel 13. Some retail stores opened earlier this week after the government announced its first steps toward lifting the coronavirus lockdown on the economy.
The key motivation for accelerating the return of retail operations is said to be increasing fear of business owners operating under the radar, without supervision or following Health Ministry guidelines. Should hair salons be opened, they will be subject to strict protective measures.
Under the reported new guidelines, customers will also be able to pick up takeaways from restaurants, rather than requiring deliveries. Large, indoors shopping malls will be opened at a later, unspecified date.


Tags shopping Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Can the coronavirus help repair ties between Israel's Jews and Arabs? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder The Jewish imperative of the coronavirus crisis By RONALD S. LAUDER
Yitz Greenberg Coronavirus and the haredim - opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Susan Hattis Rolef It is now up to Netanyahu whether a unity government will be formed By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin The 'national emergency' behind coalition isn't coronavirus - opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by