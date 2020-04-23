Majority of retail stores could reopen as soon as Friday - report

The majority of stores and small shopping centers could reopen their doors as early as Friday after the Health Ministry voiced its agreement to the move, Israeli media reported. The government is expected to reach a decision on Thursday evening.Hairdressers and clothes and cosmetics stores are among those likely to welcome customers under new economic relief measures, according to Channel 13. Some retail stores opened earlier this week after the government announced its first steps toward lifting the coronavirus lockdown on the economy.The key motivation for accelerating the return of retail operations is said to be increasing fear of business owners operating under the radar, without supervision or following Health Ministry guidelines. Should hair salons be opened, they will be subject to strict protective measures.Under the reported new guidelines, customers will also be able to pick up takeaways from restaurants, rather than requiring deliveries. Large, indoors shopping malls will be opened at a later, unspecified date.