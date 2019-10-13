Man close to criminal Michael Moore blown up in car

A 30-year old man was killed early Sunday morning when his car exploded on Route 412 near the entrance to Or Yehuda.



Police forces were called to the scene and began investigating the findings. The initial search revealed that the background of the incident was criminal and that the act was an elimination to settle the accounts of the slain driver, who was close to the criminal Michael Moore.

Michael Moore was the head of a criminal organization in northern Israel. According to a report by Mako, police were afraid to upset him and feared confrontation with him, which is what allowed his black market deals to flourish."The police were hesitant to mess with Michael," a police officer from the north told Mako. "They knew it would come back to them. He knew the names of all of the policemen at the Nahariya station and other stations in the Galilee. Moore's pals won't hesitate to take revenge on anyone who gets in his way, including the firing of Lao missiles and grenades at police stations."Due to the sheer magnitude of the explosion, parts of the vehicle were spread over a great distance. The car burst into flames so powerful that the rescue squad on site had no chance of saving the driver."We arrived quickly and saw a broken up car," said MDA paramedic Ari Yulis. "Inside the car was a man in his 30s, unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse. We executed a medical examination and had to determine his death within a short time."The police will continue to investigate Moore's connection to the explosive in the car.This article was translated from Maariv by Tamar Beeri.

