Man punches another man and screams 'I own Netanya!'

In the video, after a driver asked him to move his vehicle so others could use the road, the man can be seeing being held back by his friends, eventually reaching the driver and punching him while screaming “I own Netanya!”

A man was captured on camera on Friday blocking a road in Netanya to chat with friends, police reported in a press release on Thursday.In the video, after a driver asked him to move his vehicle so others could use the road, the man can be seeing being held back by his friends, eventually reaching the driver and punching him while screaming “I own Netanya!”

The driver suffered a broken nose and was injured on his right eye.

