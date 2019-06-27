Israel’s first gay party leader Nitzan Horowitz elected head of Meretzr

Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Nitzan Horowitz was elected leader of the Meretz Party Thursday night, becoming Israel’s first gay party leader, defeating incumbent MK Tamar Zandberg.
The victorious candidate made an impassioned speech calling on left-wing voters who may have voted for the Blue and White party tactically so as to topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “return home” to Meretz and vote with their heart.
He described Blue and White as an “election eve trick” and said that only Meretz was truly devoted to left-wing values.
“Meretz will fight for freedom for everyone, freedom from discrimination and racism, freedom from coercion and and disparagement, freedom from exploitation and poverty, and freedom from occupation,” Horowitz declared.
“We say these things against a regime that does the exact opposite, racism, corruption, incitement, religiousification, diplomatic freeze. And above everything a prime minister who runs the state from a position of being a criminal suspect and in order to escape from jail does deals of political bribery and abandons our future.”
Horowitz also addressed the fact that he has become Israel’s first gay party leader, saying that it was “very emotional” for him but that he expected in coming years it to become something “not out of the ordinary.
“Meretz is the home of the gay community, it has proved this over decades, and it will increase its efforts. In Meretz LGBTs are not a fig leaf, not some nice decoration without any substance or content. Meretz will fight for our freedom, the freedom of all men and women of the gay community. to be free, equal people with equal rights in this land.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>