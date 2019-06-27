Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Israel’s first gay party leader Nitzan Horowitz elected head of Meretzr

Nitzan Horowitz is the first openly gay man to lead a political party in the Jewish State.

By
June 27, 2019 23:01
1 minute read.
Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

 
Nitzan Horowitz was elected leader of the Meretz Party Thursday night, becoming Israel’s first gay party leader, defeating incumbent MK Tamar Zandberg.

The victorious candidate made an impassioned speech calling on left-wing voters who may have voted for the Blue and White party tactically so as to topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “return home” to Meretz and vote with their heart.

He described Blue and White as an “election eve trick” and said that only Meretz was truly devoted to left-wing values.

“Meretz will fight for freedom for everyone, freedom from discrimination and racism, freedom from coercion and and disparagement, freedom from exploitation and poverty, and freedom from occupation,” Horowitz declared.

“We say these things against a regime that does the exact opposite, racism, corruption, incitement, religiousification, diplomatic freeze. And above everything a prime minister who runs the state from a position of being a criminal suspect and in order to escape from jail does deals of political bribery and abandons our future.”

Horowitz also addressed the fact that he has become Israel’s first gay party leader, saying that it was “very emotional” for him but that he expected in coming years it to become something “not out of the ordinary.
“Meretz is the home of the gay community, it has proved this over decades, and it will increase its efforts. In Meretz LGBTs are not a fig leaf, not some nice decoration without any substance or content. Meretz will fight for our freedom, the freedom of all men and women of the gay community. to be free, equal people with equal rights in this land.”

