Mossad bought 10 million coronavirus masks to Israel

The Mossad purchased 10 million masks to deal with the coronavirus more than a week ago under the leadership of Director Yossi Cohen, The Jerusalem Post has learned.Due to the sensitivity of the information, the Post could not report the announcement until Monday once the masks were in hand, but did note in a report on Friday that eye-popping new acquisitions were on the way. In addition to the 10 million masks, the Mossad brought a few dozen ventilators, tens of thousands more test kits, around 25,000 N95 masks and is expected to bring even more medical equipment as Cohen heads up a special command center along with other national security units and the Health Ministry.Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Cohen was taking over the country’s efforts to purchase medical equipment from abroad.Cohen succeeded in bringing to Israel 100,000 test kits to the country two weeks ago, with an estimated 4 million on the way.The Jerusalem Post learned at the time that the kits were obtained from countries with which Israel does not have diplomatic relations. A report by Al Jazeera said the countries were in the Persian Gulf, which could be one reason why the Mossad took the lead.