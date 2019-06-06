Most bus stations in Israel are not friendly to the visually impaired

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Most of the bus stations in Israel do not accessible to the visually impaired, according to an Army Radio report published on Thursday.



The inspection has been conducted especially ahead of the 2019 'Blind Day,' a solidarity with the blind and the visually impaired day in Israel.

According to the report, 116 stations were examined, only 18 of them showed which lines stop there in braille, 30 of them partially featured the bus lines in braille, and 68 did not have braille writing inscribed at all.The numbers depict an even graver picture when the numbers are divided according to the cities. In Jerusalem, out of the 15 stations examined, only one showed the bus lines in braille, while 9 of them did not have braille writing at all. In Ariel, none of the 8 stations examined had any braille writing, while in Beer Sheba, one of the eight had braille.The data had been collected by dozens of volunteers from the IMPACT Scholarship Fund, in collaboration with the "Or Yarok" association and the Army Radio.The Ministry of Transportation responded to the report, saying that "The accessibility of information to the blind and visually impaired at the bus stations is the responsibility of the public transport operators, and it is important to note that the signs in the waiting sheds are installed and maintained by the companies on a regular basis, but unfortunately there are many cases of vandalism.""The ministry is launching a pilot project to implement a new technology for the visual impaired to be alerted through their phones on real-time bus information," the ministry added.

