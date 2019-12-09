The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

NGO launches women's initiative for Israeli-Palestinian peace

IPF’s millennial-led network is called Atid and it is focused on mobilizing support for a viable two-state solution between the Israelis and Palestinians.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 9, 2019 15:55
Members of the IPF Atid WPS Working Group meet with representatives from Women Wage Peace in July in Tel Aviv-Yafo. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Members of the IPF Atid WPS Working Group meet with representatives from Women Wage Peace in July in Tel Aviv-Yafo.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A new initiative to advance women’s involvement, expertise and leadership in Israeli-Palestinian peacebuilding recently launched.
Women, Peace & Security, a new “channel” of the Israel Policy Forum’s millennial division, kicked off over the summer in Los Angeles and is quickly expanding, with the aim of reaching New York, Washington, D.C. and Chicago in the coming months.
IPF’s millennial-led network is called Atid and it is focused on mobilizing support for a viable two-state solution between the Israelis and Palestinians.
The program was initiated by Rachel Wallace, a member of the IPF Atid Los Angeles steering committee, who is also chairing the initiative. She told The Jerusalem Post that WPS will work to “elevate women in leadership roles, deepen our relationship with relevant thought leaders and organizations, emphasize the value of all stakeholder participation and advocate through op-eds and other related means for an increased focus on women, peace and security issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”
IPF has been cognizant of trying to maintain gender equality since its founding, IPF chair Susie Gelman said.
ATID members, Gelman explained, felt strongly that the public face of women in the policy world needed enhancement.
“There are a lot of smart women,” Gelman told the Post. “But, unfortunately, if you look at think tanks – or even women who have policy portfolios in government or otherwise – there is certainly room for growth.”
She said that women bring their unique abilities to the negotiating table and this should be considered.
“Research suggests that when women are at the table, the results are more effective and long-lasting,” Wallace told the Post.
A recent report by the Council on Foreign Relations found that when women are at the negotiating table, peace is 35% more likely to last at least 15 years. Yet, as of 2015, research shows that women made up only eight percent of negotiators in pace process, an IPF release shared.
“What inspired this is the need to advance women and include them at the table,” Wallace continued.
Efforts around the program started at a complicated time. Most polls show that Israelis do not feel they have a partner for peace nor do they believe that a two-state solution could be achieved in the current political climate. Yet, last week, the United States Congress passed Resolution 326 supporting two-states and opposing unilateral annexation of West Bank territories by Israel. This was the first congregational measure to specifically point to annexation as a danger.
In a statement following the passing of the resolution, IPF said, “The resolution puts the House of Representative firmly on the record as supporting a two-state solution to the Israeli Palestinian conflict ... [and] as reaffirming the United State’s ironclad commitment to Israel’s security through ensuring robust security assistance, and acknowledging the necessarily of restoring assistance to the Palestinians.”
IPF urged the Senate to join the House.
The House resolution came less than one month after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a new US policy on the Israeli settlements: America no longer considers settlements to be “inconsistent with international law.”
Gelman told the Post that “Pompeo's announcement has already fanned the flames of annexation of the West Bank, as you know from the response from pro-annexation MKs in the wake of this about face in 40 years of US policy regarding the settlements.
“Israel Policy Forum was the first American Jewish organization to sound the alarm on annexation - almost 2 years now - as it would make any future separation between Israelis and Palestinians impossible and would be the death knell for the two-state solution,” she continued. “It seems fairly certain that if Israel were to begin annexing portions of the West Bank, this White House would not object, but it would cause serious divisions, if not a rupture, regarding bipartisan support of Israel as well as the Israel-diaspora relationship.  Changing the status quo in this manner would be a threat to Israel's secure, Jewish, and democratic future, and Pompeo's reversal of US policy was ill-advised and decidedly not helpful to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”
Wallace said the WPS is working closely with the Israeli NGO Women Wage Peace and hope to recruit female Palestinian counterparts to sit around the table, too.
Additionally, she said she hopes that WPS will serve not only to increase Jewish women’s dialogue around the peace process but also these women’s involvement in Jewish community and Israel, in general.
“We are excited to see how this new initiative can help advance the conversation for a more peaceful future,” said Atid national director Adam Basciano.


Tags Israel Peace women Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's rhetoric By JPOST EDITORIAL
How the Israel-Iran war might begin By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: A third round of elections: who's to blame? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reality Check: Gantz: Don’t give in By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by