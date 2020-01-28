Naftali Bennett instructs IDF to prepare for immediate escalation

The IDF will reinforce troops in the Jordan Valley with an additional infantry brigade following a situational assessment ahead of the reveal of Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century" plan.According to reports, the additional troops will come from the Golani Brigade’s elite Reconnaissance battalion over concerns that violence will break out in the area. The decision was made following a special in the field situational assessment of the West Bank with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, the Head of the IDF’s Central Command Maj.-Gen. Nadav Padan, the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Brigade Brig.-Gen. Yaniv Elalouf and other senior commanders."The State of Israel is facing crucial days of establishing its permanent borders and applying sovereignty to Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria,” Bennett said, adding that he’s heard threats from the Palestinian side against the plan.“The IDF and the forces in the field are prepared for every scenario. We are facing crucial days of setting boundaries and applying sovereignty,” Bennett said, adding that “threats from the Palestinian side will not deter us.”Bennett has instructed troops to prepare for an immediate escalation of violence following the release of the plan as well as for riots in the absence of security cooperation with the Palestinian Authority.PA officials have hinted that the Palestinian leadership might stop security coordination with Israel in the West Bank. Security cooperation and coordination between Israel and the PA began with the Oslo Accords signed in 1993, and both sides see the security cooperation as a critical aspect to maintaining stability in the West Bank. The IDF increased its alert level earlier this week ahead of the release, the details of which are expected to become public around 7PM in Israel during a joint press conference by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.An official statement released by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has warned of "serious consequences" for the whole region if Trump’s plan goes against the “sovereignty or identity” of the Palestinian people.Abbas has reportedly told his security forces not to stop the public from protests or confrontations with Israeli troops in the West Bank during the "Day of Rage" set for Wednesday. One of the main protests planned against the American plan is expected to take place in the northern Jordan Valley. Several others are planned in other areas in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.On Sunday Army Radio reported that the military deployed six battalions as well as attached combat battalions to every regional brigade able to respond to attacks and violent riots. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi also canceled a symposium on operational and combat systems upgrades that was to have been attended by all IDF brigadier generals.