Naked Chef Jamie Oliver breaks bread in Jerusalem

British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, once known as the Naked Chef, broke bread in Jerusalem’s Baka neighborhood in a series, Jamie Oliver’s Meat-Free Meals, airing on Israel’s Food Channel on Thursdays at 10 p.m. on the HOT and YES networks. Oliver pounded the pavements in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv while filming this series in January. The show first aired in England in October and is still available to stream there. “I’m looking at the menu and there are so many lovely choices,” he tells the server at Kalo Cafe on Bethlehem Road. “Vegetables, chopped salad, I’ve got zucchini. I’ve got pumpkin. You know, when would you ever see that on a regular breakfast menu?”Asking, “Can you give me the concept of what is an Israeli breakfast?” he is told that it is usually two eggs, many small salads, bread and cheeses, and that the idea originated on kibbutzim. Looking into the kitchen, he says with enthusiasm, “You’ve got, like, herbs galore. Not one, two, three, four herbs, you’ve got scallions, you’ve got these little pickles. Look at the color, you’ve got color, color, color. You’ve got onions, you’ve got pomegranates, you’ve got squashed avocado . . . I’ve never seen a breakfast line look like this, not in all of my travels.” When his extremely appetizing-looking breakfast arrives, he says, “I don’t know where to start, but I’m just gonna go for it.” He tries mushrooms on toast then samples what he calls, at first, “a crazy salad,” but which turns out to be “a chopped-up herb salad with pomegranates and granola. Never thought of it, but it’s bloomin’ delicious.”Tasting multiple dishes, he says, “It’s like a picnic. I mean this blows most breakfasts around the world out of the water.” In the end, he finds the food not just tasty but inspiring. “What it’s saying to me is that I can make my breakfast a bit more exciting.”In the past few years, Oliver has been focusing more on vegetarian cuisine, so the Baka breakfast is just the kind of food he is interested in now. He recently shed over 25 pounds, which he attributes in large part to increasing the amount of vegetables in his diet.