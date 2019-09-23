Nefesh B’Nefesh honors seven recipients of its Bonei Zion award for 2019

Nefesh B’Nefesh honored the seven recipients of its Bonei Zion prize on Monday afternoon during an award ceremony amid the imposing setting of the Tower of David citadel in the Old City of Jerusalem.



Several hundred guests, including the family and friends of the honorees, as well as several dignitaries including Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion and outgoing US Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt were also in attendance.

The Bonei Zion Prize , established in September 2013, recognizes the achievements of outstanding immigrants from English-speaking countries and their contributions to the State of Israel as a show of appreciation for their efforts.The seven honorees for 2019 were Dr. Ora Paltiel, the director of the Hadassah Center for Research in Clinical Epidemiology and a professor at the, Braun School of Public Health; Leah Abramowitz, the co-founder of Melabev and Coordinator of the Institute for Studies in Aging; Michael Dickson, the executive director of StandWithUs in Israel; Dr. Beverly Gribetz, the principal of the Evelina de Rothschild-Tehilla Secondary School for Religious Girls in Jerusalem; and Danny Hakim, the founder of Budo for Peace and chairman of Kids Kicking Cancer Israel.A Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Harold ‘Smoky’ Simon, a founder of the Israeli Air Force. Simon was also recognized for his contributions as acting Chairman of World Machal and to Israel’s insurance and pension arenas.Hakim told The Jerusalem Post that he was inspired to create his Budo for Peace organization after representing Australia in international Karate competitions alongside other Australian competitors whose families hailed from Iran, Lebanon and beyond.Along with training he did in Japan with other international competitors, Hakim says he began to realize the capacity of karate and other martial arts to develop mutual respect and tolerance.When he made aliyah in 2003 he set about establishing Budo for Peace as a tool to engender such values in Israel amongst its diverse religious and ethnic communities.The organization today encompasses 28 martial arts clubs attended by some 1,500 children from across the societal spectrum, and seeks to convey to them respect, responsibility harmony, love for humanity and other values through the various martial arts initiatives.“Now more than ever with Israel so divided, I see it as a real crisis between Israel’s tribes and the fact that they very rarely have an opportunity to encounter eachother,” said Hakim.“It is very important that they have a mutual language and a meeting place, and what they learn on the mat [in Budo for Peace martial arts clubs] they can take off it] into their lives.”The Young Leadership Prize was been given to Miriam Ballin, founder of the United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit. Ballin, originally a general volunteer for United Hatzalah of Israel, became the first ultra-Orthodox female EMT and ambulance driver in Jerusalem and was the first woman to receive the United Hatzalah Outstanding Medic Award two years in a row.Since the psychotrauma unit was founded, the hundreds of specially trained mental health workers who make up the team have responded to thousands of calls that have been flagged as “highly traumatic,” providing stabilization and support to people in their moment of crisis.“It is an honor to be able to recognize these incredible olim for the significant and meaningful impact they have had on the State of Israel,” said Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founder and executive director Rabbi Yehoshua Fass ahead of the award ceremony. “The Bonei Zion Prize recipients exemplify the endless professional opportunities available in this country, and serve as shining examples of the undeniable contributions olim make in their respective fields in Israel.”Paltiel trained and worked in internal medicine, hematology and epidemiology at McGill University in Montreal before moving to Jerusalem with her family in 1992. She performed innovative research on human exposure to produce irrigated with recycled waste-water, which was awarded the 2018 Strage-BGU Award for Excellence in Environmental Sciences.Abramowitz, along with Prof. Arnold Rosin, founded the Melabev organization 33 years ago, initially as a volunteer-run “start-up” for dementia patients whose families wanted to keep their loved ones outside of an institution for as long as possible. It quickly became a highly regarded and innovative service supported by the municipality and Bituach Leumi, and has been honored with numerous awards from the City of Jerusalem, JDC-Israel and the Gerontological Society of Israel, among others.Abramowitz has also written two books on Nechama Leibowitz in English and in Hebrew called Tales of Nehama, and recently published a book of short stories based on her experience in the field of gerontology called Aging in Wellness and Adversity.At StandWithUS-Israel, Dickson has helped pioneer the organization’s social media activity, which now has a weekly peak reach on Facebook of more than 105 million people. Dickson, who made aliyah in 2006 from the UK, also oversaw the construction of the new StandWithUs Educational Center in Jerusalem, which hosts 20,000 students and tourists each year.Gribetz, who made aliyah in 1980, has been a pioneer in the education of girls and women in Israel. She has championed integration of pupils from diverse socioeconomic and communal backgrounds, and fostered technological innovation and the inculcation of Jewish, social, and Zionist values.Gribetz was also the first female teacher of Talmudic studies to girls in the state-religious school system. She weathered an initial storm of protest to train and inspire some of today’s leading female Torah teachers, empowering young educators who are taking on positions of influence in the religious system.Hakim, who made aliyah from Australia in 2003, is a two-time world karate silver medalist and philanthropist. The organization he founded, Budo for Peace, seeks to overcome cultural, social and political differences in Israel through sport. In 2018, the organization was awarded the Regional NGO of the Year by the Prince of Monaco’s organization Peace and Sport.

