Netanyahu-Gantz impasse predicted in hidden manuscript of leading mystic

In recent days, messages and articles have spread through social media claiming that the Sephardic Kabbalist (mystic) Rabbi Yitzhak Kaduri predicted the political unrest surrounding recent struggles by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in forming a government, according to Yisrael Hayom.



Kabbalah is the Hebrew term that generally refers to Jewish mysticism.

The prediction was reportedly found in a hidden book that was discovered in the Kabbalistic school of Nahalat Yitzhak entitled And He Swore to Isaac written by Rabbi Kaduri in his youth and hidden by him. The excerpt that was circulated recently reads:"On the eve of the year 5780 (the upcoming Hebrew year), the year of corrections, there will not be a government in Israel for an extended period and the various camps will be quarrel much without a decision on either side, and then, on Rosh Hashana (the Jewish new year) itself, they will fight in heaven, the holy side against the side of evil, and G-d and His entourage will decide between them. And this is all I can say, and from here I swore not to reveal more secrets and hidden things."The circulated claims state that, "in the book of the ancients The Covenant of the Persimmon of the heavenly Kabbalist Rabbi Sasson Hai Shoshani who is known as The Prophet from Egypt the following wonderful quote is brought that receives a special meaning in these days: 'There will come on the day that two ministers win the government in the land of Israel. Both their names will be Benjamin and neither of them will succeed in establishing their government or kingship. On that day, know and understand that the King Messiah already stands at the doorway and on the Sabbath afterwards he will come and be revealed. Understand this and remember it.'""The yeshiva (religious school) has all sorts of manuscripts by Rabbi Kaduri with the names of G-d and similar things, that we are keeping in a safe," said Moshe N., an aid to Rabbi Yosef Kaduri, the current head of Nahalat Yitzhak and the grandson of Rabbi Yitzhak Kaduri."These are things that are passed from generation to generation, in secret, only between the Kabbalists and it is forbidden to reveal them," explained Moshe."In writings based on the teachings of Rabbi Sasson Hai Shoshani, the redemption is discussed and the writings also discuss that right before the coming of the Messiah they won't be able to form a government, so what was published is very close to what was written in the manuscripts, but the published wording is not exact. Similar things were also written by Rabbi Kaduri's learning companion, Rabbi Menachem Menashe, the author of Ahavat Chaim, who wrote in the name of Rabbi Shoshani on the parsha (weekly torah reading) of Ki Tavo, the parsha that we read on the last Sabbath, about what will be in the end of days, how there will be a war with the rabble about the issue of the Sabbath and how the rabble will be the majority.""The things in the manuscripts of Rabbi Kaduri are similar, just that in his manuscripts it is written in more detail and he talks specifically about this year as the year that could become the year of redemption. It's true that 'the round of elections' is not written and that this is an interpretation, but it does talk about the struggle between the different sides of the people of Israel, and that this will be a station on the way to redemption and one of its signs. In any case, in the end of the day the redemption is dependent on us, the people of Israel, and it could be actualized and could not [be actualized.]"Yisrael Hayom was not able to find any information about the existence of a book titled The Covenant of the Persimmon or of a rabbi by the name of Rabbi Sasson Hai Shoshani.This prediction is not the first time Rabbi Kaduri has been in the news in connection with Israeli politics.In the 90's, Rabbi Kaduri joined Shas Party founder Rabbi Ovadiah Yosef on the campaign trail. To attract votes, Shas distributed amulets with an image of Rabbi Kaduri that promised "health, protection and success," according to The New York Times. The Meretz Party complained to the election commissioner at the time that these were illegal gifts and he ruled that Shas must stop distributing them. Rabbi Kaduri's aides argued that he feared that without the protection of the amulets, there might be renewed Arab terrorist attacks.According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, in a meeting between Netanyahu and Rabbi Kaduri in 1997 on their shared birthday, Netanyahu was recorded as whispering to the rabbi that left-wing people "have forgotten what it means to be Jewish."Ehud Barak, then head of the Labor Party, responded that "Netanyahu will not teach me or anyone else what Judaism is."

